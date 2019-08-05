This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Airlines will land in the new Harvey Milk Terminal 1 at San Francisco International Airport early next year.
The Oneworld Alliance carrier will move its schedule of up to 50 daily flights to the terminal when the next nine gates on Boarding Area B open around March 2020, according to a prospectus for San Francisco (SFO) airport’s next bond issue.
The move will allow American to consolidate flights in one concourse at SFO for the first time since it merged with US Airways in 2013. The airline currently operates from three gates in Boarding Area C and five in Boarding Area D, its website shows.
Related: The Ultimate Guide to American Airlines Admirals Club Access
“American Airlines shares SFO’s excitement for an increasingly modern and improved experience for both our customers and team members,” American spokesman Curtis Blessing tells TPG. The airline will also open a new Admirals Club at SFO when it moves to the concourse.
The Harvey Milk terminal, named for the first openly gay elected official in California who was assassinated in 1978, and first nine gates of Boarding Area B opened in July. JetBlue Airways and Southwest Airlines are the initial tenants in the space.
Related: See JetBlue’s and Southwest’s New Gates at SFO’s Harvey Milk Terminal 1
American’s move to Boarding Area B opens up space elsewhere at the busy airport. In Boarding Area D, Alaska Airlines uses the remaining 10 gates and is already jockeying for American’s space there.
“San Francisco I believe is a crown jewel in the Virgin America achievement,” said Alaska’s chief commercial officer Andrew Harrison during its last investor day in November 2018. “American Airlines will be moving their operations out… [that] gives us ability… to continue our growth.”
Alaska has been the second largest carrier at SFO since it acquired Virgin America in 2016. Last year, it carried 10% of the airport’s 55.9 million passengers on an average of 135 daily flights, according to US Department of Transportation statistics and Diio by Cirium data.
United Airlines was the largest carrier at SFO with 44.3% of airport passengers in 2018, the data shows.
Related: An MD-80? The Truth Behind This Tiny American Airlines ‘Plane’ Parked at O’Hare
Alaska is unlikely to take over all of Boarding Area D next year. SFO spokesman Doug Yakel tells TPG that “a few different airlines” are likely use some or all of American’s former gates after it moves out.
Delta Air Lines is a candidate for space in Boarding Area D, adds Yakel. Renovation work is scheduled to begin soon on Boarding Area C where the carrier currently operates all of its flights, potentially creating need for temporary space elsewhere at the airport.
SFO will face another round of airline moves when the final seven Boarding Area B gates open in late 2021, according to the prospectus. Those will bring the B-area boarding gate total to 25. But what airline lands where at that point is anyone’s guess. Both Alaska and United want to grow at the airport but face gate limits in their respective facilities.
Featured image by Alberto Riva/TPG.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.