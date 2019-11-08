Fake ‘soldiers’ banned from Checkpoint Charlie
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For almost 20 years, tourists visiting Berlin could pose with an actor dressed up as a Cold War-era American soldier. Now, German authorities have revoked the actors’ licenses and prohibited them from performing at the landmark.
During the Cold War, when Germany was still divided into East Germany and West Germany, Checkpoint Charlie was the most recognizable border crossing. Dating back to the 1960s, Checkpoint Charlie stood as a visible reminder of the separation of Germany. Depending on how you view the deconstruction of the wall, it wasn’t until 1989 or 1990 when the wall “came down” and the two halves of the nation were reunited.
For the latest travel news, deals and points and miles tips please subscribe to The Points Guy daily email newsletter.
In the absence of the wall, and the need for a border crossing, actors very ably filled the historical gap. The site became something of a focal point of tourism in the city of Berlin. Tourists frequently pose for pictures with the “soldiers” and even receive a passport stamp (though not a real one). It was mostly in good fun.
But according to the BBC, the actors were harassing tourists (though the actors say they got thrown out on a technicality). The actors were reportedly hassling tourists for “donations” to take a picture with them, similar to some of the performers found wandering around Times Square in New York City. Either way, a visit to Checkpoint Charlie today isn’t likely to get you a picture that looks like it’s from 50 years ago. With the 30th anniversary of the fall of the wall upon us, that’s likely to be a bit of a bummer for folks celebrating the historic event.
Unlike the Soviets on the other side of the Berlin Wall, the U.S. never built a large fortification at Checkpoint Charlie. Instead, a simple shack occupied the site for nearly 30 years. As part of the tourist experience, the shack was recreated on the site. There’s no word from Berlin authorities at this point if the shack will maintain residence in its iconic location.
Feature photo by AFP / Stringer / Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.