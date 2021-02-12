American Airlines adds 2 new destinations and 7 flights in latest route map shakeup
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The mid-pandemic route map adjustments just keep coming.
The latest update is from American Airlines, which is adding two brand-new destinations to its network. The Fort Worth-based carrier confirmed to TPG that it will be launching its first-ever flights to Eureka, California (ACV) and Idaho Falls, Idaho (IDA) this summer.
American will fly once-daily to Eureka from its Phoenix hub, and twice-daily to Idaho Falls — one route from Dallas/Fort Worth and another from Phoenix.
Want more airline-specific news? Sign up for TPG’s free new biweekly Aviation newsletter!
The new service will operate year-round beginning on June 3 with a dual-class CRJ-700, with the full schedules below. Flights will be loaded to the schedule over the weekend and will be available to book beginning on Saturday, Feb. 13.
In addition to the two new pins on its route map, American will boost service to four existing cities, as it focuses on pivoting to places where people want to go during the pandemic.
Specifically, the carrier is launching new seasonal service from both its Los Angeles (LAX) and Phoenix (PHX) hubs, as follows:
- Los Angeles (LAX) – Durango, Colorado (DRO)
- Los Angeles (LAX) – Grand Junction, Colorado (GJT)
- Los Angeles (LAX) – Missoula, Montana (MSO)
- Phoenix (PHX) – Bozeman, Montana (BZN)
The Grand Junction flight will operate once-weekly on Saturdays, while the others will be flown daily. All four new flights will operate during the summer season from June 3 through Aug. 16.
American Eagle partner Skywest Airlines will fly all the new routes, except for PHX – BZN, which will be operated by Mesa Airlines. The three Los Angeles flights will be flown on the CRJ-700, and the Bozeman connection will be flown by a larger CRJ-900.
More: American Airlines unveils major Miami expansion, another new route to Tel Aviv
American’s latest network expansion is clearly focused on outdoor-friendly destinations. As pandemic-weary travelers look for trips with built-in social distancing, California’s redwood forest and Idaho’s abundant nature trails quickly climb to the top of the list.
Additionally, boosting flights to cities in Colorado and Montana increases the number of one-stop itineraries American can offer travelers to airports located near national parks and other warm-weather activities.
Despite the pandemic, airports such as Bozeman and Grand Junction are getting more popular at the expense of ones in key business markets, like New York and Chicago. In fact, Cirium schedules show that domestic airlines are planning nearly a quarter more flights to Bozeman and 20% more flights to Grand Junction in June 2021 relative to June 2019.
Friday’s news comes on the heels of another major network shake-up at American. Earlier in the week, the carrier announced a sweeping expansion at its Miami hub, adding two new routes to Tel Aviv and Suriname, as well as boosting flights to a host of cities in Latin America and the Caribbean.
In addition to expanding internationally, American’s vice president of network planning, Brian Znotins, told TPG that “we are still boosting our domestic point-to-point flying to places with mountains and beaches. Our business hubs remain weak and that frees up airplanes to go and invest in traffic segments that aren’t as weak.”
In recent months, American’s domestic expansion has largely focused on destinations in the southeast, like Daytona Beach, Hilton Head Island and Key West. But with the summer on its way, some travelers will likely try to steer clear of the high temperatures and intense humidity in Florida, in favor of the more moderate climate in the mountains.
Schedule of new routes:
|Origin
|Departure time
|Destination
|Arrival time
|Frequency
|DFW
|10:55 a.m.
|IDA
|12:55 p.m.
|Year-round Daily
|IDA
|1:30 p.m.
|DFW
|5:25 p.m.
|Year-round Daily
|PHX
|1:25 p.m.
|IDA
|4:30 p.m.
|Year-round Daily
|IDA
|5:15 p.m.
|PHX
|6:20 p.m.
|Year-round Daily
|PHX
|10:55 a.m.
|ACV
|1:25 p.m.
|Year-round Daily
|ACV
|1:55 p.m.
|PHX
|4:20 p.m.
|Year-round Daily
Featured photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.