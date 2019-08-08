This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Earlier this week TPG alerted readers that it was time to make reservations for the Chase Lounge at the 2019 US Open. Now American Express is releasing some details about the events, special spaces and services it will offer during the tennis championships from Aug. 26 to Sept. 8 in Flushing, New York.
Amex has partnered with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) for the last 26 years — it’s the official card of the event — and the company is planning some unique ways to engage its customers at the tournament and treat them to some fun, and free, activities.
Freebies and Statement Credits
Here are a few perks that will either save you money or make your time at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center a bit more enjoyable:
A free bag check — both at the North and South gates — should be on your radar, especially if you’re going right to the venue from work and will be carrying a briefcase or backpack that you don’t want to lug around the venue.
Card members can also get a one-time $20 statement credit when spending $100 with an enrolled, eligible card at participating on-site merchants. It can be a $100+ purchase at one merchant or several purchases at different merchants totaling $100 or more. “Participating merchants” include those on-site that take American Express, with the exception of US Open Event Cards, parking and charitable donations.
Amex tells us that in order to enroll you must “visit a participating American Express location on-site (i.e., US Open American Express Fan Experience, an American Express Radio Distribution booth or the American Express Exhibit in South Plaza). An Amex Brand Ambassador will guide you through this process and confirm whether your card has been successfully enrolled in the offer.”
Eligible consumer credit cards must be issued in the US, Australia, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand or the UK. Prepaid cards (excluding Serve and Bluebird) are not eligible and neither are corporate cards or international cards from countries not mentioned earlier.
The cool thing about this offer is that authorized users are also eligible to receive their own statement credit.
American Express Radios are making a comeback. Just as it did last year, Amex will give out earpieces (while supplies last) to anyone with any Amex card so you can hear ESPN broadcasts and live US Open updates.
Amex Experiences and Lounges at the US Open
Here are the spaces American Express has designed for its customers — and general public — at the US Open.
American Express Fan Experience
Returning from last year’s lineup is the American Express Fan Experience for which you don’t have to be an Amex customer to enjoy. You can visit this 20,000-square-foot space near East Gate to buy exclusive merchandise and take part in some cool activities. American Express promises more details on this year’s Fan Experience in the coming days.
Within the Fan Experience venue is the Fan Court, a full-size tennis court where you can participate in different programs each day like skills challenges, games and tennis clinics.
Club Member Lounge
As the name of this lounge implies, you do need to be a customer holding an American Express card to gain access to this space. You can bring up to three guests. The key here is that you don’t need one of Amex’s top cards to gain entrance. Any Amex card will get you through the door. Just note that the lounge is first come, first served so you may be turned away at the door and asked to return later if the Club Member Lounge is at capacity.
Situated above the Fan Experience, visitors will have a bit more of a bird’s-eye view of the surrounding area of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. It’s a great place to take a break — especially if it’s a hot day and you just need some air-conditioning to help you recharge. Amex also has you covered as far as your mobile devices with complimentary charging stations. Food and beverages will be available to purchase.
Centurion Suite
The place you really want to be though is the Centurion Suite in Louis Armstrong Stadium. You’ll be among the VIPs in attendance if you carry a Platinum or Centurion card. You can bring up to two guests with you but, again, access is first come, first served and could reach capacity during busy periods.
The Points Guy himself shot a quick video tour at last year’s suite so take a peek to get an idea of what you’re in for.
Like Centurion Lounges you’ve visited at airports like Dallas-Fort Worth, the air-conditioned Centurion Suite will provide a bit of respite to US Open attendees, offering restroom breaks, free Wi-Fi, device charging and complimentary snacks. The bar serves some pretty delicious drinks and there are usually other perks like a welcome gift and fun photo booth.
Featured image by The Points Guy
