American Express and Fanatics are teaming up on a sweeping new partnership that will give sports fans new ways to earn and redeem rewards.

The partnership includes a new Fanatics American Express® Card launching later this year, expanded perks at Fanatics events and retail locations and — perhaps most notably for points and miles enthusiasts — plans for Fanatics to become an American Express Membership Rewards transfer partner within the next year.

Once live, eligible U.S. Membership Rewards cardmembers will be able to transfer Amex points into Fanatics FanCash, Fanatics' rewards currency that can be redeemed for sports merchandise, trading cards, collectibles and exclusive fan experiences.

The information for the Fanatics American Express has not been reviewed by the card issuer.

Here's what we know so far.

Fanatics will become a Membership Rewards transfer partner

For current Amex cardholders who are passionate sports fans, the most exciting part of this announcement may be that Fanatics is slated to become the first-ever sports-focused Amex Membership Rewards transfer partner.

U.S. consumer and business cards with Membership Rewards and corporate cards with individual Membership Rewards will be eligible to eventually convert their points into FanCash. FanCash can be redeemed across the Fanatics ecosystem for purchases like officially licensed apparel, trading cards and collectibles, as well as experiences tied to Fanatics events.

Amex says the new transfer partnership will launch within the next year.

American Express Centurion Lounge in Seattle. ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

While Amex has not yet revealed the transfer ratio, this move marks an notable expansion for the Membership Rewards program, which has traditionally focused heavily on airline and hotel transfer partners.

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For many travelers, transferring Membership Rewards points to airline partners will likely continue to provide the most value. However, the addition of Fanatics gives sports fans another redemption option — especially those interested in memorabilia, or exclusive experiences that aren't accessible with traditional travel rewards.

A new Fanatics American Express Card is coming

The companies also announced plans to launch the new Fanatics American Express Card later this year.

This cobranded card will run on the Amex network and be issued by First Electronic Bank and managed by Imprint.

According to the announcement, the card will offer several sports-focused perks and rewards, including:

The ability to earn FanCash on purchases

Elevated status and exclusive benefits within the Fanatics ONE loyalty program

Access to American Express offers, experiences, benefits and protections

GORODENKOFF/GETTY IMAGES

FanCash is Fanatics' digital rewards currency and can be redeemed throughout the Fanatics platform for purchases including sports apparel, trading cards, collectibles and tickets and experiences.

At this point, many of the card's key details remain unknown, such as:

The card's annual fee

Earning rates

Welcome bonus details

Redemption rates

More details are expected to come in the coming months ahead of the card's launch.

Amex is becoming Fanatics' official payments partner

As part of the broader agreement, American Express will also become the Official Payments Partner across select Fanatics online and retail locations globally.

The partnership extends to Fanatics Fest NYC, where Amex will serve as a presenting sponsor for the 2026 event, scheduled for July 16-19 in New York City.

FANATICS

According to the announcement, eligible American Express cardmembers can expect special perks and interactive experiences at the event, though additional details have not yet been released.

The move further expands Amex's already sizable sports portfolio, which includes partnerships with organizations and events such as the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Formula 1, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open Golf Championship.

Amex's Fanatics deal reflects a broader rewards shift

This partnership underscores a broader trend in the credit card and loyalty world: rewards programs are increasingly moving beyond traditional travel perks.

Over the past several years, issuers have expanded access to entertainment benefits, dining experiences, concert pre-sales and lifestyle-focused redemptions. By partnering with Fanatics, American Express is leaning even further into experiential rewards aimed at dedicated fans.

The move could also help Amex appeal to consumers who value sports-focused experiences as much as traditional travel redemptions.

Whether the Fanatics American Express Card ultimately becomes compelling will likely depend on its earning rates, annual fee and redemption value — details that are still under wraps.

Bottom line

American Express and Fanatics are launching a broad partnership that will bring a cobranded credit card, exclusive fan perks and (eventually) Fanatics as a Membership Rewards transfer partner.

While key details are still unknown, the move expands Amex's rewards ecosystem beyond traditional travel and gives sports fans a new redemption option.

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