American Airlines is adding a new state capital to its route map and beefing up its regional service to America’s heartland.

The carrier on Thursday unveiled a 16-route expansion that will see it launch service from Lincoln, Nebraska, where it will set up shop with three new routes from the Cornhusker State’s Lincoln Airport (LNK).

Elsewhere, American will add (or bring back) summer seasonal service to a host of popular outdoor destinations— from Nantucket, Massachusetts, to Anchorage in Alaska and Bozeman and Kalispell in Montana.

O Street in Lincoln, Nebraska. LARRY BRAUN PHOTOGRAPHY/MOMENT/GETTY IMAGES

In all, American’s expansion covers 20 U.S. cities. Most of the new routes feature flights operated by the carrier’s regional subsidiaries on American Eagle-branded planes.

These flights will largely connect smaller U.S. cities with big hubs — additions that will be welcome news in a slew of markets that lost a big chunk of air service in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Know before you book: Basic economy on American will no longer earn miles or Loyalty Points

American's 16 new or returning routes

Here’s a full rundown of American’s 16-route expansion unveiled Thursday:

Route Dates and frequency Aircraft Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Dane County Regional Airport (MSN) in Madison, Wisconsin June 18 (daily) Embraer 175 BOS to Nantucket Memorial Airport (ACK) June 18 (daily, through Sept. 18) E175 Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) to Columbia Regional Airport (COU) in Missouri June 4 (daily) E175 Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD) to Erie International Airport (ERI) in Pennsylvania May 21 (daily) Bombardier CRJ700 ORD-LNK June 4 (daily) CRJ700 ORD to Tri-Cities Airport (TRI) near Johnson City, Tennessee May 21 (daily) Embraer 170 Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to LNK June 4 (twice daily) CRJ700 DFW to Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA) in Virginia June 4 (daily) Bombardier CRJ900 Miami International Airport (MIA) to Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) in Jackson, Mississippi March 14 (weekly Saturday flights through Aug. 1) E175 Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) to Abilene Regional Airport (ABI) in Texas June 4 (daily) E175 PHX to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) May 21 (daily through Sept. 8) Airbus A321neo PHX to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) June 4 (daily through Sept. 8) E175 PHX to Glacier Park International Airport (FCA) in Kalispell, Montana June 19 (twice weekly through Sept. 6) CRJ700 PHX-LNK Daily during the winter season CRJ700 PHX to McAllen International Airport (MFE) in Texas June 4 (daily) E175 PHX to Rapid City Regional Airport (RAP) in South Dakota June 4 (daily through Oct. 4) E175

American’s Phoenix hub got more new routes than any other, with seven new flights — predominantly seasonal service.

Chicago’s O’Hare will see three additional routes, building on fast growth at American’s Windy City hub in 2025.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

And, it’s adding two routes at its DFW home base.

Bringing back some familiar routes

Now, a few of these routes might sound familiar to savvy aviation followers or residents of those cities: According to Cirium data, American previously operated a handful of these flights earlier this decade — Phoenix to Bozeman, Anchorage and Rapid City.

It also flew between Miami and Jackson briefly between 2021 and 2022, and operated O'Hare-to-Erie service before the pandemic.

American doubles down on domestic

This expansion is a doubling down, of sorts, by the carrier on domestic connectivity at a time when American has watched its top competitors make a big splash with headline-catching new international routes to destinations like Greenland, Mongolia and Malta.

An American Airlines aircraft on the ground in Bozeman, Montana, in June 2025. CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

American, for its part, has long maintained its emphasis on robust domestic connectivity — an area where, despite other shortcomings, it was the clear leader in TPG's Best Airlines Report released earlier this year.

The airline's top network planner touted the carrier's strategy at an industry conference earlier this month.

"I consider it pretty exciting when I can get someone home for their kid’s soccer game," Brian Znotins, American's senior vice president of network and schedule planning, said at the Dec. 3 Skift Aviation Forum in Fort Worth.

“Having that schedule advantage in the Bentonvilles and the Tucsons and the Indianapolises is what most of the travel is actually driven by," Znotins added. “Ultimately, we’re looking to get people to where they want to go as efficiently as possible."

Add Lincoln to that list, which will soon get much-needed airlift to three major American hubs after ending 2025 with commercial service on just two carriers: United Airlines (which serves O’Hare and Denver) and Breeze Airways, which flies only to Orlando from LNK.

Bottom line

American isn't just planning new regional service in 2026.

The carrier had already announced plans for flights to Budapest and Prague, headlining its 2026 long-haul plans. It's also launching new service between New York and Scotland on the brand-new Airbus A321XLR jet it's debuting this week.

Related reading: