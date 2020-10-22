American Airlines has a new timeline for its ‘Project Oasis’ updates to A321s, 737s
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Airlines is using the coronavirus pandemic to accelerate work on some of its passenger cabins.
Retrofits to many of its Airbus A321 and Boeing 737-800 cabins — known as “Project Oasis” — are continuing apace despite broad cost cuts during the crisis. American now plans to complete work on the 737s by March 2021 and on the A321s in Spring 2022, chief financial officer Derek Kerr said during a quarterly earnings call on Thursday.
The Oasis work harmonizes the cabin configurations across the airline’s A321 and 737 fleets. The A321s go to 190 seats from as few as 181 seats, and the 737-800s to 172 seats — the same as on the 737 MAX 8 — from 160 seats.
Want more airline-specific news? Sign up for TPG’s free new biweekly Aviation newsletter!
The updates have been widely panned by travelers. Many have found the changes that add seats to both planes uncomfortable and cramped.
In response to some early complaints, American updated changes to the first class cabin on the 737s in January. The second iteration of Oasis included improved privacy for flyers as well as additional under-seat storage space.
But American has not stopped the retrofit program. Executives view it as a key cost-saving measure to streamline the seating layouts on the airline’s fleet of hundreds of A321 and 737 jets.
Related: American Airlines is upgrading first class on its Oasis Boeing 737s
The new Oasis timeline is only slightly faster than pre-pandemic plans. In January, American said it aimed to finish work on the 737s by April 2021 and on the A321s a year later.
“We now only have four aircraft types in our mainline fleet,” said Kerr on Thursday. “The operating efficiencies on the crew, maintenance and schedule are permanent.”
American has accelerated retirements of its Airbus A330s, Boeing 757s and 767s, and Embraer E190s due to COVID. The Bombardier CRJ200s at its regional affiliates were also removed.
Related: American Airlines retires its last Airbus A330, goes all-Boeing for wide-body jets
Featured image by Zach Griff/TPG.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.