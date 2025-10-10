From the mountains of Wyoming to the beaches of Florida and South Carolina, American Airlines is shaking up its flying schedule for 2026 with routes to some popular domestic vacation destinations.

It starts with some enticing weekend getaway options out of New York — likely right as New Yorkers begin to get fed up with the cold winter.

Weekend getaways from New York

Between mid-February and mid-March, the Fort Worth-based carrier will bring back or expand three routes from LaGuardia Airport (LGA) to the Southeast:

LGA to Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) in Florida, launching Feb. 13.

LGA to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) in Georgia, also launching Feb. 13.

LGA to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) in South Carolina, beginning March 13.

On all three routes, American will fly southbound on Fridays and Saturdays and then make return trips on Saturdays and Sundays. So, whether you're hoping to spend two nights in Savannah or take an overnight jaunt down to Myrtle Beach, you'll have options.

These flights will run through Sept. 8.

Balcony pool at the Thompson Savannah by Hyatt. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

American is expanding its LGA-JAX schedule from a far more limited run this year. It's doing the same with MYR, where it previously only flew on Saturdays during the peak summer season.

Meanwhile, the carrier last served Myrtle Beach from LGA in 2021, per Cirium — a time when domestic leisure travel led the way over international in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of these flights will be on board Embraer 170 or 175 regional jets branded as American Eagle, which feature both domestic first-class recliners and Main Cabin Extra seats.

Summer expansion to Colorado and Wyoming

As for the summer of 2026, American announced plans for flights to two additional western vacation destinations.

Starting June 18, the carrier will bring back nonstop service from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Flights will run daily through Oct. 4 with American's smallest Airbus aircraft, the A319.

It'll be the first time since 2022 American has flown between JFK and Jackson Hole Airport (JAC), located near Grand Teton National Park.

Hotels in the region include the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole, which TPG's Becky Blaine checked out last year (albeit in the middle of winter). The property is bookable through American Express Fine Hotels and Resorts, which includes a host of fantastic benefits.

The Four Season Jackson Hole. FOUR SEASONS

Finally, American will extend the season for its nonstop flights between Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Colorado's Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional Airport (GUC). Flights to the popular outdoor destination will run between June 18 and Sept. 8 on the A319.

In all, the carrier notes it has added 30 new routes for the summer of 2026.

"American knows summer is a time for traveling to new destinations, making memories with friends [and] families, and revisiting fond favorites, and that's why we continue to add new routes," American Director of Domestic Network Planning Jordan Pack said in a statement Friday.

Booking with points and miles

Travelers hoping to book these American flights with points and miles can redeem AAdvantage miles already in their account. Also note that eligible Citi ThankYou Rewards cardholders can now transfer those points to AAdvantage at a 1:1 rate.

Plus, remember that you can get great value booking American flights via Atmos Rewards, Alaska Airlines' and Hawaiian Airlines' new shared loyalty program.

