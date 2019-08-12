This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Airlines is moving seasonal Iceland service to its Philadelphia gateway next summer, tapping into East Coast demand for the North Atlantic island.
The Oneworld Alliance carrier will offer daily summer flights to Reykjavik (KEF) from Philadelphia (PHL) beginning June 4, according to Diio by Cirium schedule data. The route will replace the company’s existing daily seasonal service between Reykjavik and Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), which it has offered since 2018.
The change was first reported by Airlineroute.
Related: Choosing the Best Credit Card for American Airlines Flyers
The switch to Philadelphia will allow American to better collect the high amount of East Coast connecting traffic to Reykjavik, spokeswoman Nichelle Tait tells TPG.
American will continue to fly a Boeing 757-200 on its Reykjavik flights.
The Iceland shift joins a bevy of transatlantic changes American announced earlier in August. The carrier will land in Africa for the first time with a flight from Philadelphia to Casablanca (CMN) in Morocco. American also will return to Tel Aviv (TLV), though this time with nonstop flights from its hub at DFW. And American will offer three new seasonal routes to Eastern Europe from Chicago O’Hare (ORD) in 2020.
Related: How American Airlines’ Path to Africa Landed in a Gin Joint in Casablanca
The airline also disclosed that it will not resume seasonal service to Bologna (BLQ) in Italy next year.
In addition, on Friday US authorities awarded American two daily flights to Tokyo Haneda (HND), the city’s close in airport. It can use them for flights from Dallas/Fort Worth and Los Angeles (LAX).
Featured image courtesy of American.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.