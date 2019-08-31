This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Unable to get a seat on the final flight of American’s MD-80? While the flight is still fully booked, fans of the McDonnell Douglass MD-80 can celebrate the end of an era with their own personalized retro boarding pass. The boarding pass template features flight details, seat number and smoking preference. The vintage boarding pass can be downloaded via this link.
The retro boarding passes go back to the 1980s, when the MD-80 entered service. American Airlines first took delivery of the McDonnell Douglas MD-80 series in 1983. The MD-80 would become the backbone of the airline’s domestic route network throughout the 1980s, 90s and 2000s.
To personalize your commemorative boarding pass, open the image in any photo editing program, such as the default Mac Preview program. TPG personalized our boarding pass using Google Drive’s Drawing program, a free basic photo editing feature available to anyone with Google account. Then, add a text box to complete each of the fields.
American Airlines will operate the airline’s final passenger flight of the McDonnell Douglas MD-80 on September 4. The flight, American Airlines flight AA80, will depart Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) at 9 a.m., arriving in Chicago at 11:35 a.m. While your personalized boarding pass won’t get you through security, you’ll still have something to remember the occasion.
Featured image by Etienne DE MALGLAIVE / Contributor
