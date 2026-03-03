If you're an American Airlines loyalist, it's that semi-deflating time of the year when your sum of Loyalty Points flips back to zero. American's elite status clock resets on March 1, which means you have from now until Feb. 28, 2027, to earn AAdvantage elite status for next year.

However, the carrier is offering a quick way to jumpstart your stable of Loyalty Points (the metric American uses to award status).

Elite status boost

American is offering a head start of up to 5,000 Loyalty Points during March and April.

Through this promotion, you can earn 500 Loyalty Points for every flight segment. You can also earn 1,000 additional Loyalty points per segment that departs or arrives from certain airports in Mexico and the Caribbean. So, that warm-weather spring getaway could easily earn you 3,000 extra Loyalty Points round-trip.

American Airlines Boeing 737-800 taxis at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Plus, you can earn an additional 1,000 Loyalty Points per segment if you're a business traveler who participates in the airline's AAdvantage Business program or if you're traveling on "corporate/accredited representative tickets" (which likely includes companies that have eligible corporate contracts with the carrier).

Things to know

You would not earn extra AAdvantage miles in conjunction with these Loyalty Points. This is just a boost toward status, not your mileage balance. However, it would be added to whatever Loyalty Points you'd ordinarily earn for the flight itself and the accelerators earned by American flyers who already have status.

If you max out this promotion and earn the full 5,000 Loyalty Points allowed, it would bring you 12.5% of the way to American's entry-level elite tier (Gold), which you can reach once you earn 40,000 Loyalty Points.

As a reminder, American left elite status benchmarks unchanged in 2026.

You can also earn Loyalty Points on flying, via spending on an eligible American credit card and through some hotel, car rental, dining and shopping partners.

How to register

This promotion covers flights through April 30, and you have to register.

AMERICAN AIRLINES

I registered in just a few seconds through my American mobile app. I clicked "AAdvantage" on the bottom menu, then clicked "promotions".

AMERICAN AIRLINES

Then, I selected the "Ready, set, jet toward status" offering.

Keep in mind, you can stack these extra Loyalty Points earnings with bonus points you'd earn through the "FlightStreak" benefit on the airline's new mid-level Citi® / AAdvantage® Globe™ Mastercard®, which launched last fall with a $350 annual fee (see rates and fees).

