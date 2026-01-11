Two of America’s budget airlines are planning to join forces.

Allegiant Air announced plans to acquire rival Sun Country Airlines on Sunday, in a deal valued at roughly $1.5 billion.

The merger would bring together two leisure travel-focused ultra-low-cost carriers: Allegiant, known for ferrying passengers from underserved cities to vacation spots, with Sun Country, which does the same — primarily out of its Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) home base.

The deal would be subject to regulatory approval by the Trump administration, so travelers with flights booked in the coming weeks (and months) shouldn’t see any immediate changes.

Allegiant expected the deal to close in the second half of this year.

Bookings and operations with both airlines will continue, separately, in the meantime.

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

What the Allegiant-Sun Country merger means for travelers

The merger is expected to link Sun Country's MSP base to many of Allegiant's mid-size markets, the companies said. It would also give Allegiant access to the international destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean that it's long coveted.

Once complete, the combined airline will operate under the Allegiant name and retain its Las Vegas headquarters.

That will mean the end of Sun Country as a standalone airline brand — one that has been around for 43 years.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

In a statement announcing the news Sunday, Allegiant said the tie-up would create a “leading, more competitive leisure-focused U.S. airline.”

"Together, our complementary networks will expand our reach to more vacation destinations, including international locations," Allegiant CEO Greg Anderson said.

"We are two customer-centric organizations, deeply committed to delivering affordable travel experiences without compromising on quality," Sun Country President and CEO Jude Bricker added.

Airline consolidation picks up

This would be the second merger involving two U.S. carriers this decade — with Sunday’s announcement coming roughly 16 months after Alaska Airlines closed on its acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines.

Elsewhere, budget competitors Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines have reportedly reignited merger talks, in recent months, amid Spirit’s financial woes — but no deal has been announced.

This latest wave of airline mergers (or apparent merger talk) follows a stretch that saw the Biden administration successfully block JetBlue's Northeast Alliance with American Airlines in 2023, and its planned acquisition of Spirit in early 2024.

Bottom line

For Allegiant, this acquisition of Sun Country would represent a significant doubling down on its airline operation, after the company in 2025 offloaded its Florida Sunseeker resort and pledged to refocus on its core business.

In recent months, the carrier has also announced a slew of new routes and pledged to overhaul its loyalty program.

The companies planned to discuss the deal in a call with investors on Monday morning.

Related reading: