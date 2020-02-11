Fast-growing budget carrier Allegiant adds 9 new routes
Allegiant Air remains in expansion mode, with the fast-growing budget carrier adding nine new seasonal routes to its summer schedule.
The airline’s Las Vegas (LAS) base is getting six of the routes announced Tuesday while San Diego (SAN) will get three. Those cities share one of the new routes, San Diego-Las Vegas nonstops set to begin June 3.
The ninth route announced by Allegiant on Tuesday will give Bloomington/Illinois (BMI) nonstop service to the carrier’s Florida Panhandle base at Destin/Fort Walton Beach (VPS).
“With summer quickly approaching, we know that many leisure travelers are looking to secure their vacation plans,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s vice president of planning and revenue, said in a statement. “These new routes expand our network of affordable, convenient flights and offer vacationers nonstop access to even more popular destinations for their summer adventures.”
The service expansion will more than double the number of nonstop routes that Allegiant offers from San Diego, from where the carrier will now fly to 10 destinations either seasonally or year-round.
The San Diego-Las Vegas schedule will feature six weekly flights, but all of others will operate twice weekly.
Tuesday’s announcement comes less than a month after a three-city, 44-route expansion that Allegiant billed as the single-largest growth spurt in its history.
That expansion saw Allegiant push into three new major U.S. markets – Boston, Chicago and Houston – while also adding multiple new routes in a dozen others. Nashville (9 new routes); Destin/Fort Walton Beach (5); and Savannah, Georgia (5), were among the biggest winners in that announcement.
Scroll down for the full list of routes announced by Allegiant on Tuesday.
San Diego (SAN)
Billings, Montana (BIL): Begins June 4, two flights a week (seasonal)
Idaho Falls, Idaho (IDA): Begins June 5, two flights a week (seasonal)
Las Vegas (LAS): Begins June 3, six flights a week (seasonal)
Medford, Oregon (MFR): Begins June 4, two flights a week (seasonal)
Sioux Falls, South Dakota (FSD): Begins June 5, two flights a week (seasonal)
Tulsa, Oklahoma (TUL): Begins June 3, two flights a week (seasonal)
Las Vegas McCarran (LAS)
Fort Wayne, Indiana (FWA): Begins June 4, two flights a week (seasonal)
San Diego (SAN): Begins June 3, two flights a week (seasonal)
Tucson, Arizona (TUS): Begins June 5, two flights a week (seasonal)
Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Florida (VPS)
Bloomington/Normal, Illinois (BMI): Begins June 4, two flights a week (seasonal)
