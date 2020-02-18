Alaska Airlines offering 2-for-1 flight voucher to 17,000+ hockey fans
If you weren’t already planning on going to the San Jose Sharks versus New Jersey Devils hockey game on Feb. 27, you might want to change your plans. That’s because Alaska Airlines is offering a 2-for-1 flight voucher for all 17,000+ fans who will attend the game.
Here’s what you need to know.
After buying one economy-class ticket at the regular price, you’ll get a sec ond ticket for just the cost of taxes. The promotion is only valid for itineraries with two people traveling together and at the same fare. You can book either one-way or round-trip travel. You must book your travel by March 1 on alaskaair.com.
These vouchers are good for departures from San Jose Airport (SJC) and to any airport served by Alaska (excluding Prudhoe Bay).
You must travel between April 21 and June 10, 2020, and keep in mind that there are numerous blackout days. Travel to Hawaii, Mexico or Costa Rica is valid Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Hawaii, Mexico or Costa Rica is valid Tuesdays through Fridays. All other travel is valid Monday through Thursday and Saturdays.
If you want to maximize this promotion even more, you might want to consider signing up for the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card or Alaska Airlines Visa® Business credit card as you’ll earn 3x miles on Alaska Airlines purchases.
Currently, each card is offering a sign-up bonus of 40,000 bonus miles and Alaska’s Famous Companion Fare from $121 ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $22). To qualify, you’ll need to spend at least $2,000 or more on purchases within the first 90 days of opening your account. Based on TPG’s latest point valuations, 40,000 Alaska miles are worth $720.
