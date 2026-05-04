If you had elite status with Spirit, you may now be searching for a new primary airline. Or, even if Spirit wasn't your primary airline, you may be looking to leverage your status into something useful now that Spirit Airlines has gone out of business.

Luckily, several airlines are specifically offering status matches for travelers with Spirit status. You could also try other airline status matches if you happened to grab screenshots of your account page and membership details before Spirit discontinued operations. Otherwise, the following airlines that are specifically promoting status matches for Spirit elite members will be your best bet.

Avelo

Avelo Airlines, which serves as an alternative for 29 routes previously flown by Spirit, is offering Spirit Saver$ Club members a no-cost status match into the Avelo Plus membership program. Avelo Plus typically costs $59 for your first year and $99 for subsequent years.

JOE SCARNICI/GETTY IMAGES/AVELO

To be eligible, you must have joined the Spirit Saver$ Club before May 1, not be a former or current Avelo Plus member and submit either a screenshot of your Spirit profile clearly showing Saver$ Club membership status or a screenshot from the last 12 months showing your Spirit Saver$ Club payment confirmation, enrollment or renewal confirmation email.

If you submit a match on this page by May 31 and are approved (which usually takes 7 to 10 business days), you can enjoy Avelo Plus benefits for a year from when you're approved. Benefits of Avelo Plus include exclusive fares and deals, priority boarding and other perks that extend to up to nine travel companions.

Related: Avelo consolidates bases and fleet, ends deportation flights amid broader restructuring

JetBlue TrueBlue

JetBlue TrueBlue is offering a limited-time opportunity for Free Spirit Silver and Gold members to request a status match. Especially if you frequently flew Spirit to, from or through Fort Lauderdale, JetBlue may be a compelling new option for your loyalty.

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Free Spirit Silver members can match to Mosaic 1, and Gold members can match to Mosaic 2 status, on JetBlue's status match page. You'll need to submit a screenshot of your frequent flyer program profile showing your full name and proof of status (if you didn't take a screenshot before the airline ceased operations, a recent email with this information might suffice). And if you're matching to Mosaic 2, you'll also need to include a screenshot or photo of your most recent boarding pass or flight confirmation email showing your status.

It may take up to four weeks for your match to be considered. The match will be good for three months from when it is approved (you'll get an email once it's approved), but you can extend your new Mosaic status through the following calendar year by earning and receiving the following number of tiles within your three-month match period:

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10 tiles to keep Mosaic 1

25 tiles to keep Mosaic 2

40 tiles to earn Mosaic 3

As a reminder, you'll earn 1 tile for every $100 in qualifying spend on JetBlue flights (including many extras & fees), JetBlue Vacations packages, and TrueBlue Travel, and for every $1,000 in qualifying spend on JetBlue credit cards.

Related: JetBlue Premier Card adds new perks, including elite status boost and spending-based companion pass

Southwest Airlines

If you have Spirit Silver or Gold status, you can use the Southwest status match program to gain A-List status for 120 days.

Plus, you can extend the promotional A-List status for an additional 12 months if you fly three qualifying round-trip flights on Southwest, fly six qualifying one-way flights on Southwest or earn at least 11,500 tier qualifying points from flights within your 120-day promotional status period.

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Southwest A-List elite members enjoy a first checked bag free, Group 1 boarding, the ability to select a Preferred or Standard seat at booking for no additional cost (including for up to eight companions on the same reservation), the ability to select an extra-legroom seat within 48 hours of departure for no additional cost (including for up to eight companions on the same reservation), same-day standby access and more.

You can submit a status match request on this page. You'll need to complete a form and attach proof of your Spirit status via an elite card or statement from Spirit that clearly shows your name and Spirit status tier.

Related: The ultimate guide to Southwest credit card eligibility

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If you frequently flew Spirit, you may not know which airline or airlines will get your business in the future. But if you had elite status with Spirit, now is a good time to utilize one or more of these matches to give you some benefits in the interim.

If you have your eye on a different airline loyalty program than the ones mentioned above, check to see whether the program offers a status match option that will accept whatever proof you have of your Spirit status. And, even if they won't offer a status match, keep in mind that some credit cards can also help jump-start your status.