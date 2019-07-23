This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
As Air France continues to expand connectivity across its fleet, passengers aboard all medium-haul routes will notice a new entertainment option: live TV. If you board an Air France flight with Wi-Fi installed (signaled by the presence of Air France Connect), you may find a new live TV option in the entertainment portal.
Per a news release from the airline, complimentary access to the France 24 live feed “is available on all Air France medium-haul flights equipped with Air France Connect,” with streams available in both French and English. That’s in addition to Wi-Fi access, films, TV series, documentaries, music and Audible audiobooks. You will, however, need your own smartphone or tablet to view any of the aforementioned content. France24 is a news and current affairs network based in France but directed at an international audience.
On its long-haul flights, Air France also offers customers a selection of France 24 documentaries and programs as part of its inflight entertainment offer accessible from individual seatback screens. The France 24 channel is also broadcast live in most Air France-KLM airport lounges in French, English and Arabic.
Air France says it wants to have a fully-connected fleet by end 2020, and continues to roll out Wi-Fi on its medium- and long-haul aircraft. To date, 50 aircraft have been equipped (35 long-haul and 15 short and medium-haul aircraft), and at the end of this year, half of the medium- and long-haul fleets will be connected.
Featured image courtesy of Air France.
