Air Canada will connect its growing Montreal hub with Bogotá next June, part of a continued international expansion push at the airline’s hub there.
The Star Alliance carrier will offer three weekly flights between Montreal Trudeau (YUL) and Bogotá (BOG) beginning June 2, the company said Wednesday. It will operate a Boeing 767-300ER on the new route.
“The addition of Bogotá represents Air Canada’s 39th new route launched from Montreal Trudeau Airport since 2012, firmly illustrating our commitment to developing Montreal as an important, strategic hub,” Mark Galardo, vice-president of network planning at Air Canada, said in a statement. “Bogotá is also strategically situated to allow for seamless travel across South America through Star Alliance partner Avianca.”
The Colombian capital is Air Canada’s latest new international route from Montreal. It plans to begin service to Seattle (SEA) in May and Toulouse (TLS), France, in June as part of this growth.
The airline’s international capacity from Montreal is scheduled to increase an impressive 173% this year compared to 2012 — when the 39-route expansion cited by Galardo began — according to Diio by Cirium data. Compared to 2018, international capacity will be up just over 10%.
Air Canada has built a successful business connecting U.S.-bound travelers to international points over its Toronto Pearson (YYZ) hub. The could could replicate this strategy in Montreal to a degree as it continues to expand both U.S. and international points from the city.
Adding to Air Canada’s Montreal growth is its pending acquisition of Air Transat. The leisure carrier is the second largest international operator from Trudeau with a nearly 16% share of seats this year compared to Air Canada’s 46% share, Diio data shows.
The deal was approved by the Superior Court of Quebec in August but still requires additional regulatory approvals before it can close.
Featured image courtesy of Air Canada.
