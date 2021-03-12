Accor partners with x.labs for COVID-19 testing across US and Canada
Starting this month, you can get an at-home COVID-19 test in advance of your stay at all Accor-managed hotels in the U.S. and Canada.
If you have travel plans to one of the hotel chain’s properties in North America, you can take advantage of this new partnership with the x.labs, which uses digital healthcare technologies to provide COVID-19 testing for guests.
Prior to check-in at an Accor property, you can purchase a PreCheck PCR testing kit from x.labs via a special cobranded website. The kit includes a mobile app download, symptom survey, FDA-approved Bluetooth smart thermometer and FDA-authorized COVID-19 self-collection diagnostic PCR test. The test turnaround is pretty fast: we’re told you get results in just 24 to 48 hours.
According to Accor, “Through this site only, testing kits are available at no cost for U.S. residents, through insurance providers and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the Health Care Enhancement Act, and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.”
Meeting planners can also use this partnership as a solution to ease some concerns around group travel. Meeting organizers can connect with an Accor concierge at x.labs to coordinate at-home PCR PreCheck diagnostic testing kits for their attendees (antigen tests are also available with the support of a local medical professional for on-site testing).
Depending on the requirements you set for your meeting, you can track things like negative PCR test results and temperature checks on the x.labs READY App to see who is cleared for attendance.
According to Accor, pre-arrival testing is just the next step in its program to keep its guests and employees safe from COVID-19. It’s part of the brand’s ALLSAFE hygiene and cleanliness prevention initiative that includes a partnership with AXA to provide free access to telemedicine to guests across the 5,000 Accor hotels worldwide.
Accor’s new pre-arrival at-home testing options and everything under the ALLSAFE umbrella is good news for Accor Limitless Live members and anyone who is looking for ways to travel safely during the pandemic. This sort of pre-arrival testing could be the key to family reunions, friend get-togethers and business meetings in 2021.
Featured image courtesy of Fairmont Château Lake Louise
