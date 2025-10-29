Skip to content
Why small businesses that use American AAdvantage need a cobranded business card

Katie Genter
Katie Genter
Lead writer
Katie Genter is a digital nomad who has traveled full time since June 2017. She writes and edits stories about points and miles, and loyalty programs, often letting her personal experiences color these stories.
Oct. 29, 2025
5 min read
Young Asian business woman working on smartphone and laptop while sitting at airport VIP lounge with suitcase
Editor's Note

This is a recurring post, regularly updated with new information and offers. Citi is a TPG advertising partner.

If your small business relies on American Airlines for work travel, the AAdvantage Business program can be a great way to earn miles and Loyalty Points on employee flights.

However, to fully participate in the program, businesses typically must meet a $5,000 minimum eligible travel spend requirement and have at least five registered, active business travelers — requirements that can be tougher for smaller teams to meet.

Fortunately, this doesn't mean you're automatically excluded from the program. If an authorized representative of your business holds an eligible AAdvantage Business cobranded credit card, such as the Citi® / AAdvantage Business™ World Elite Mastercard® (see rates and fees), your company can still enjoy the full benefits of the program without meeting those thresholds.

For a limited time, Citi is offering new Citi / AAdvantage Business World Elite Mastercard holders a welcome bonus of 75,000 bonus miles after spending $5,000 on purchases within the first five months of account opening. TPG's October 2025 valuations deem AAdvantage miles as worth 1.55 cents each, making this welcome bonus worth $1,163.

Whether you already have an AAdvantage Business credit card in your wallet or are considering applying, here's why it could be a smart move for your small business.

How does the AAdvantage Business program work?

Through the AAdvantage Business program, your business earns 1 mile per dollar spent on eligible American Airlines flights, while travelers earn 1 Loyalty Point per dollar. Qualifying flights must be booked through American Airlines-owned channels, such as aa.com, the American Airlines app or reservations.

As a reminder, miles can be redeemed for flights, while Loyalty Points count toward earning elite status with American Airlines. These rewards are earned in addition to what the traveler would normally receive through their personal AAdvantage account, so in most cases, there's no downside to being registered as a company traveler.

Person traveling with suitcase
D3SIGN/GETTY IMAGES

However, per program terms, travelers can only register under one AAdvantage Business account at a time, so those working with multiple businesses will need to choose which account to associate with.

While businesses can earn and hold AAdvantage miles, they can't redeem them directly. Instead, they can transfer miles to employee or travel manager accounts for redemption.

How small businesses benefit from an AAdvantage Business card

Businesses must typically meet both of the following requirements to fully participate in the AAdvantage Business program:

  • $5,000 in eligible program-flown revenue over the last 12 months
  • Five business travelers who have taken at least one flight over the last 12 months

If a business doesn't meet these requirements, travelers won't earn extra Loyalty Points through the AAdvantage Business program, and the business can't transfer miles to individuals.

However, small businesses can bypass these requirements if an authorized representative has an eligible AAdvantage Business cobranded card like the Citi/ AAdvantage Business World Elite Mastercard.

So, even if you are a sole proprietor and you spend well under $5,000 on business-related flights each year, you could get the Citi/ AAdvantage Business World Elite Mastercard and earn extra miles and Loyalty Points through the AAdvantage Business program when you travel for business reasons.

business woman with luggage on phone in hotel lobby
DAMIRCUDIC/GETTY IMAGES

Likewise, a partnership with two employees who travel frequently to job sites might meet the requirement of $5,000 in eligible program-flown revenue but not the requirement of five travelers. However, an authorized representative from the partnership could get the Citi/ AAdvantage Business World Elite Mastercard — perhaps even adding other employees as authorized users — and then the business and travelers could benefit from the AAdvantage Business program when traveling for work.

In short, an eligible AAdvantage Business cobranded card like the Citi/ AAdvantage Business World Elite Mastercard has become critical for small businesses that would otherwise not meet one or both standard requirements for the AAdvantage Business program.

Bottom line

Many small businesses likely struggle to meet the spending or traveler requirements for the AAdvantage Business program.

Luckily, businesses don't need to meet the standard requirements if an authorized representative is a Citi / AAdvantage Business World Elite Mastercard cardholder.

To learn more, read our full review of the Citi / AAdvantage Business  World Elite Mastercard.

Featured image by OSCAR WONG/GETTY IMAGES
TPG featured card

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card

Apply for Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card
Terms & restrictions apply. See rates & fees
Card Rating is based on the opinion of TPG‘s editors and is not influenced by the card issuer.
4 / 5
Go to review
Apply for Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card
at Chase's secure site

Rewards

2 - 17X points
17XEarn up to 17X total points per $1 spent at thousands of hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Card.
3XEarn 3X points per $1 on the first $6,000 spent in combined purchases annually on grocery stores, gas stations, and dining.
2X2X points for every $1 spent on all other purchases.

Intro offer

125K Points + 1 Free Night
Earn 125,000 Bonus Points + 1 Free Night Award after spending $3,000 on eligible purchases within 3 months of account opening with your Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card. Free Night Award valued up to 50,000 points. Certain hotels have resort fees.

Annual Fee

$95

Recommended Credit

Good Credit, Excellent Credit
Credit ranges are a variation of FICO® Score 8, one of many types of credit scores lenders may use when considering your credit card application.

Why We Chose It

The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless carries a $95 annual fee but offers plenty of ways to get more value from it year after year. You’ll get automatic Silver elite status, which awards 10% bonus points on stays, and enjoy a pathway to Gold status (with 15 elite night credits each year) to lock in some even better benefits. Cardholders also receive an annual free night certificate (worth up to 35,000 points) each cardmember anniversary. Those who can maximize this certificate can lock in a room with a rate far exceeding the $95 annual fee.

Pros

  • Annual free night certificate (up to 35,000 points) each cardmember anniversary
  • Automatic Silver elite status with a pathway to Gold

Cons

  • There are better Marriott cards if you want higher tier status or no annual fee
  • Earn 125,000 Bonus Points + 1 Free Night Award after qualifying purchases.
  • Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $6,000 spent in combined purchases annually on grocery stores, gas stations, and dining.
  • Earn 1 Elite Night Credit towards Elite Status for every $5,000 you spend.
  • 1 Free Night Award (valued up to 35,000 points) every year after account anniversary.
  • Earn up to 17X total points per $1 spent at thousands of hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Card.
  • Receive 15 Elite Night Credits annually, automatic Silver Elite status, and path to Gold Status when you spend $35,000 on purchases each calendar year.
  • No Foreign Transaction Fees. Your points don't expire as long as you make purchases on your card every 24 months.
  • Member FDIC
Apply for Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card
at Chase's secure site
Terms & restrictions apply. See rates & fees

