American and United now let you text to chat with an agent
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, airline customers have faced extraordinary wait times when attempting to reach an agent — if they’re able to get though to one at all. This month, American and United each made it easier to get help, thanks to new chat tools in the latest versions their mobile apps.
To access AA’s chat tool, head to the American app and swipe up to show more options. Click “Contact American” at the bottom of the page, then select the “Chat with us” feature. From there, it took a bit of work for me to actually get through to an agent.
First, I selected the option to change my flight, which simply provided instructions to change my trip myself online or to call a reservations agent on the phone, at AA’s 1-800 number. Next, I chose the option for “Check in help,” which resulted in a message prompting me to, again, call American for help. Finally, I selected “Bags,” and after choosing “Something else” twice, I was added to the queue, where Mimi answered my chat in about two minutes.
To reach United’s chat tool, open up the app then tap the three parallel lines in the top left corner. On the next page, select “Contact us” and then the “Message us” option. As the app notes, agents are available between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET.
I followed the same flow as I did with AA, first selecting the option for “Reservations,” followed by “Change my trip.” From there, the app presented an option to chat with an agent, which I selected. I was connected with Rex in about three minutes.
Flying another airline? Delta has offered messaging since last June, when it launched a chat tool via Apple’s Messages app, which is available at the bottom of the “More” tab in the Fly Delta app. I wasn’t able to reach an agent quickly there, though, as many have experienced when attempting to contact the carrier’s call centers as well. Otherwise, be sure to check out our detailed guide for the best option to reach an agent at your airline.
Featured photo courtesy of American Airlines.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.