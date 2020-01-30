American Airlines eliminates 2nd free checked bag on some international flights
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Airlines has come out with updated bag policies for international routes, eliminating second free checked bags on flights to a number of countries. While this devaluation comes with no notice, fortunately customers still able to check their first bag for free. Keep in mind that this change affects Main Economy customers only — all other fare classes retain the same baggage allowance.
The affected countries are Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay, with fees of up to $65 now being charged for your second bag. While that’s not quite the whopping $100 fee charged for additional bags on transatlantic flights, it still represents a significant devaluation for travelers.
Related: How to avoid checked baggage fees on the major U.S. airlines
If you’re a frequent flyer to any of these countries, you can still get your second bag free by booking into Premium Economy (or business). Otherwise, elite status holders such as AAdvantage Platinum Pro, AAdvantage Platinum and Oneworld Sapphire members can check two bags for free.
Unfortunately, credit cards that offer free checked bags, such as the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard® don’t work here, as they offer just the first bag free and only then on domestic itineraries. However, if you have a credit card that offers annual travel credits, you can often use these credits to offset the checked bag fees. These cards include:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express: If American is your selected airline for the Amex airline fee credit, bag fees are reimbursable, up to $200 per year. If not, you have until Jan. 31 to change your airline.
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express: As above, you can use your airline fee credit to offset bag fees, up to $200 per year.
- American Express® Gold Card: Similar to the above, though only up to $100 per year.
- Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card: Same as the other American Express cards, up to $250 per year.
- Chase Sapphire Reserve: This card reimburses up to $300 per year for qualified travel expenses, including checked bag fees.
- Citi Prestige® Card: Citi offers $250 per year in credit for travel expenses, including checked bag fees.
- Bank of America®️ Premium Rewards®️ Visa®️ credit card: This card offers a $100 annual airline incidental credit, despite its low $95 per year annual fee.
The information for the Citi Prestige card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Related: Which American Airlines expenses trigger the Amex airline fee credit?
While this is unfortunate news for flyers, it brings American Airlines’ oft-confusing baggage policy into a more streamlined approach. Most destinations served by the airline now charge for a second bag, with the exception of Australia, Japan, China, New Zealand, Hong Kong and South Korea.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- No delivery fees for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with a DashPass subscription from DoorDash -over a $100 value. Activate with your Chase Sapphire card by December 31, 2021.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.