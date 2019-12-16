7 reasons why the Amex Blue Business Plus Card should be in everyone’s wallet
With hundreds of business rewards cards on the market — all with different fees, rewards and redemption options — choosing the perfect card for your company and lifestyle can be confusing. We believe The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express is an underrated card that deserves your consideration. American Express designed this card for small businesses and sole proprietorships using a straightforward reward system. You can earn rewards on everyday spending as well as business expenses, with no annual fee (see rates and fees).
Here are the pros and cons of the Blue Business Plus card.
No annual fee and 0% APR
There is no annual fee to carry the Blue Business Plus, so there’s really no reason not to apply (unless you’re watching your card limit under the Chase 5/24 rule in order to get a Chase card). There’s also 0% APR for the first 12 months (see rates and fees), making this a great card to use for a large business purchase. You’ll have a year to pay off the balance before the standard 14.74% to 20.74% variable purchase and balance transfer APR applies (see rates and fees).
Membership Rewards points
Amex Membership Rewards points are some of the most valuable on the market. Amex has the largest network of transfer partners of any major credit card loyalty program in the U.S., which means you can transfer your points to any of Amex’s 22 partners — 19 airlines and three hotels. This gives you access to promotional offers from airline and hotel programs around the world.
Simple reward structure
You’ll earn 2x points per dollar on every purchase you make on the Blue Business Plus card for the first $50,000 you spend annually. The rate drops to 1x after that. This is one of the best rates for any business card on everyday spending. There are no bonus categories to keep track of and no exceptions.
The only downside is that you may be forgoing larger bonuses offered by other cards in certain spending categories. For instance, if your business books many flights, this card would work best in tandem with The Business Platinum® Card from American Express.
Employee cards
Another perk is that American Express allows you to add up to 99 employee cards, which allows you to keep earning 2x points on employee per diem spending.
Expanded buying power
Amex allows you to exceed your credit limit for big purchases, depending on your previous use of the card, payment history and credit history. The additional spending must be paid by a specific due date; your full credit limit amount can be carried forward.
Insurance benefits
Amex cards come with a slew of insurance benefits and the Blue Business Plus is no exception. Cardholders will enjoy:
- Extended warranty protection that matches the original manufacturer’s warranty for warranties under two years and provides an additional two years on warranties lasting two to five years
- Purchase protection on any eligible item that is lost, damaged or stolen for up to 120 days (90 for New York and other select states) from date of purchase; Amex covers all purchases made on your card up to $1,000 per incident for a maximum of $50,000 per calendar year.
- Baggage insurance on bags damaged, stolen or lost on a common carrier up to $1,250 for carry-on and $500 for checked baggage for each covered individual
- Car rental loss and damage insurance up to $50,000 (This is secondary insurance, meaning you’ll still have to file a claim with your primary insurance provider.)
- Global assist hotline can provide you with information on customs information, passport and visa information, cultural inquiries, foreign exchange rates, inoculation information, emergency translation and interpretation, lost-item search, missing luggage assistance, card cancellation, urgent-message relay, medical emergency assistance and more.
Bottom line
Although there are no special bonus categories, the Amex Blue Business Plus card is a great way for small-business owners to earn valuable Membership Rewards points on both business purchases and everyday spending. It can also be a great complementary card to make purchases that fall outside other business-rewards cards bonus categories.
