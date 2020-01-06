Get a $25 Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant anniversary statement credit
If you have the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card in your wallet, listen up because you may be able to nab a nice statement credit after completing a minimum spending requirement.
Here’s what you need to know.
You will receive a $25 statement after spending $25 or more on Marriott purchases from now until March 31, 2020. You must register for the promotion by February 29 and complete spending by March 31 to receive the statement credit. Note that purchases like balance transfers, cash advances, purchases of traveler’s checks, purchases or reloading of prepaid cards, purchases of gift cards, person-to-person payments, or purchases of any cash equivalents aren’t allowed.
TPG’s Scott Mayerowitz discovered the promotion on his account after holding the card for a year.
To take advantage of offers like this in the future, you may want to consider adding the Bonvoy Brillant to your wallet. Despite its hefty $450 annual fee (see rates & fees), it comes with a slew of perks including a sizeable welcome bonus. You’ll get 75,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points making $3,000 in purchases within the first three months. TPG values Marriott points at 0.8 cents, making this bonus worth $600.You’ll also get $300 in statement credits each year you hold the card for eligible purchases at Marriott Bonvoy hotels.
You’ll get 6X Marriott Bonvoy points when you spend at Marriott hotels, 3X at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines and 2X points on all other eligible purchases. You’ll also get a 1 Free Night Award every year after your Card account anniversary. The award can be used for one night (redemption level at or under 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy points) at a participating hotel but note that certain hotels have resort fees.
The Bonvoy Brilliant is geared toward Marriott members who want to supplement their stay-based points earning and get special perks when staying at Marriott properties. Even infrequent guests can get a ton of value to offset its $450 annual fee through the program’s wide variety of airline transfer partners.
Featured image courtesy of The Points Guy
