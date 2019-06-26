This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here.
If you have an American Express card that earns Membership Rewards such as American Express® Gold Card or The Platinum® Card from American Express, one of the ways to redeem your points is by tying your card to your Amazon account. However, it’s usually far from one of the best redemption options. TPG values Membership Rewards at 2 cents apiece, but you’ll only get 0.7 cents per point if you redeem them at Amazon.
But right now the online retailer has a terrific offer — targeted but reportedly available to a fairly wide swath of customers — that may make it worth it to connect your Amex card to your Amazon account after all. As part of the lead up to its Prime Day sale on July 15-16, Amazon is currently offering 20% off on up to $250 in purchases when you use Membership Rewards for your purchase. However, the key is that you don’t have to pay for the purchase entirely with points — in fact, you can use as little as a single point, then pay for the rest of your order using your Amex card itself and still get the discount.
To activate this offer, you’ll need to connect an American Express card that earns Membership Rewards to your Amazon account, then activate the offer at this link. If you’re not targeted, you’ll be informed when you attempt to activate the offer, but if you’re eligible, you can proceed to shop for any items sold by Amazon or Amazon Digital Services (third-party sellers don’t count).
At checkout, in order to get the discount to apply to your order, you’ll need to select the Membership Rewards-earning American Express card that you previously connected to your account as the payment method. Then in the box where Amazon offers to let you apply points to your order, you only need to put in $0.01 worth of points, which will be equivalent to 1 point (it appears to default to paying all with points when activating this offer, so make sure to enter just one point). Click “Use this payment method” and the 20% discount should show up in your total on the right side. The discount is capped at $50 since it only applies to up to $250 in purchases.
Even if you don’t have anything you currently need to buy at Amazon, you may want to consider looking at this offer anyway. That’s because Amazon sells a number of third-party gift cards, and though the terms and conditions of this offer specify that Amazon gift cards are not eligible, we’ve confirmed that third-party gift cards still get the 20% discount.
The terms and conditions of this promotion says it expires on July 16, 2019 at 11:59 PT or “the time at which offers worth $5,000,000 have been redeemed.” This is anticipated to be an incredibly popular promotion, so you’ll want to take advantage of the deal ASAP since it will likely expire soon.
Featured image by AdrianHancu / Getty Images.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.