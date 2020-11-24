Which cards should you use for online grocery delivery services?
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Before 2020, I got almost nothing delivered. I was the kind of person who enjoyed perusing stores and boutiques for clothes, and I found grocery shopping a cathartic part of my weekly schedule. The only thing I ever had delivered was takeout on occasion and maybe the odd Amazon order if I couldn’t find what I needed in person. Of course, the coronavirus pandemic changed that — suddenly I was getting everything delivered because I wanted to leave my apartment as little as possible.
Want more credit card news and advice from TPG? Sign up for our daily newsletter!
This also means I’m a recent convert to Instacart, which I’ve been using in recent months to order groceries. Though I’ve been using the service out of necessity this year, I imagine I’ll continue using it next year even as vaccines hopefully become widely available and the risk of coronavirus wanes. Of course, just because I’ve started shopping for groceries online doesn’t mean I’ve stopped wanting to maximize those purchases. So here are a few of the popular online grocery delivery services and which cards will earn rewards at each.
In This Post
Amazon Fresh
Amazon Fresh codes as an Amazon purchase, which means you’ll want to use cards that earn on Amazon.
The Amazon Prime Visa Signature Card is the obvious choice, earning 5% back on Amazon and Whole Foods purchases. And during Q4 2020, the Discover it Cash Back is another great option, since once you enroll, you’ll earn 5% on Amazon.com (among other categories) as part of its rotating cash back calendar (up to $1,500 in combined quarterly purchases). While Amazon doesn’t code as groceries for cards you can purchase Amazon gift cards at your local supermarket that will earn points.
Related: Best cards for Amazon
Instacart
Instacart codes as groceries, which means you can use any standard grocery credit card for those purchases. Personally, I’ve been using my new Chase Freedom Unlimited to maximize the card’s 5% (5x, since I also hold the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card) on the first $12,000 spent on grocery store purchases in the first year (excluding Walmart and Target). But previously, I would have use my American Express® Gold Card for 4x at U.S. supermarkets (on the first $25,000 in purchases per calendar year; then 1x).
Other cards to consider for Instacart:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express — New cardholders earn 10x on U.S. supermarkets (up to $15,000 in combined eligible 10x purchases in the first six months)
- Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express — Earns 6% on U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 in purchases per calendar year; then 1%)
- Chase Freedom Flex — Earns 5% back on grocery purchases (up to $12,000 in purchases in the first 12 months; excluding Walmart and Target)
The information for the Amazon Visa Signature card, Discover it Cash Back, Chase Freedom Flex has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Related: Best credit cards for groceries
Local grocery delivery services
Your local grocery store chain may have its own delivery service that you can use. For example, my local Harris Teeter offers delivery in my area. Because these purchases are made through the grocery stores, you should use the same cards you normally would at the grocery store.
- Amex Platinum — New cardholders earn 10x on U.S. supermarkets (up to $15,000 in combined eligible 10x purchases in the first six months)
- Amex Gold — Earns 4x on U.S. supermarkets (up to $25,000 per calendar year; then 1x)
- Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express — Earns 6% on U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per calendar year; then 1%)
- Chase Freedom Flex or Chase Freedom Unlimited — Earns 5% back on groceries (up to $12,000 in purchases in the first 12 months)
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or Chase Sapphire Reserve — Earns 2x/3x (respectively) on groceries (up to $1,000 in purchases per month through April 2021)
Bottom line
Though there is a lot of overlap between which cards are best for online delivery services versus instore grocery purchases, not all card that earn at your typical grocery store will earn for online grocery spending. For example, many people have found that Shipt doesn’t always code as groceries on rewards credit cards, which means you may have to switch up your card strategy to use a flat-rate card such as the Citi® Double Cash Card or the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card to maximize.
Featured image by AsiaVision/Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 75,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,500
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, up to $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 75,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $5,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.
- Earn 10x points on eligible purchases on your new Card at U.S. Gas Stations and U.S. Supermarkets, on up to $15,000 in combined purchases, during your first 6 months of Card Membership. That’s an additional 9 points on top of the 1 point you earn for these purchases.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and up to $200 in Uber savings on rides or eats orders in the US annually. Uber Cash and Uber VIP status is available to Basic Card Member and Additional Centurion Cards only.
- Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel. Starting January 1, 2021, earn 5X points on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy complimentary access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits through American Express Travel with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts® program at over 1,100 properties. Learn More.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. That’s up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.