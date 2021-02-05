How to use the Amex Gold’s new $10 monthly Uber credit
The American Express® Gold Card’s new monthly Uber benefit is officially live. Amex Gold cardholders now get up to $120 in annual Uber Cash, distributed as up to $10 credits per month. But how do you actually claim these credits?
Amex’s Uber credit works differently than the card’s up to $120 in annual dining credit in that it doesn’t reimburse you in the form of a statement credit when making eligible purchases. Rather, you get Uber Cash deposited directly to your Uber account each month.
Today, we’re going to discuss how you can link your Amex Gold to your Uber account to make sure you’re getting your monthly credits.
Amex Gold’s Uber benefits
Besides a terrific return on food purchases and monthly dining credit, the Amex Gold Card now comes with up to $120 in annual Uber Cash. This comes in the form of an up to $10 monthly Uber Cash credit and could be used on both Uber Eats orders and Uber rides in the U.S.
Additionally, now through Dec. 31, 2021, cardholders could enroll for a complimentary Uber Eats Pass Membership for up to 12 months. This unlocks unlimited free delivery and discounts on orders of $15 or more at eligible restaurants. Uber Eats Pass will auto-bill starting 12 months from initial enrollment in this offer, at then-currently monthly rate.
The new benefit works similarly to the existing Uber benefit on The Platinum Card® from American Express. Here’s what you need to do to use it:
Activating the Amex Gold’s Uber credit
To get your Uber Cash, you first need to link your Amex Gold to your Uber account. To do this, head to your wallet on the Uber app and add your Amex Gold as a payment method.
Once you’ve done so, the credits should automatically appear in the Uber Cash section of your wallet. Your Amex Gold credits will stack with any credits you might have from the Amex Platinum or from gift cards.
As long as your card remains linked to your Uber account, your Uber Cash will automatically be deposited into your wallet every month. However, it’s important to remember that your credits will expire at the end of each month. In other words, if you don’t use your credits one month, they won’t roll over into the next month.
To actually redeem your credit, make sure you select Uber Cash as your payment method when requesting a ride or placing an order. If your Uber Cash balance isn’t enough to cover the transaction, you can select a credit card to cover the remaining balance. Make sure you use a card that earns additional rewards on Uber purchases, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, which earns 3x on travel and dining purchases, including Uber rides and Uber Eats.
After linking your Amex Gold card, you’ll be offered 12 months of complimentary access to Eats Pass, valued at $10 per month. Benefits include unlimited deliveries with a $0 fee from eligible restaurants, 5% off restaurant orders over $15 and, in select markets, free grocery delivery on orders over $30 (taxes and service fees may apply and do not count toward order minimum).
While you don’t need to start your pass right away, you must enroll by Dec. 31, 2021 to take advantage of the benefit. You can start your pass via a banner on the Uber Eats home page or via the “Eats Pass” button on the menu. If you don’t see the banner, double-check that you’re using the latest version of the Uber Eats app.
Bottom line
The American Express Gold Card now comes with monthly Uber Cash credits. Claiming it is as simple as a few taps on your phone. Once your card is linked to the Uber app, your credits will automatically be deposited to your account each month, with no further action necessary. Just remember to use your credits each month as they don’t carry over.
