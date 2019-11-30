Use the right card when shopping at local small businesses
With Small Business Saturday in full swing, many shoppers are looking local when doing their holiday shopping today. Unfortunately, most rewards credit cards do not offer bonus rewards on local retailers. However, you can still earn points or cash back on these purchases by using the right credit card.
Here are a few of my top picks to use for small business shopping.
Citi® Double Cash Card
With the Citi® Double Cash Card, you’ll earn 2% back on every purchase — 1% when you buy and 1% when you pay your bill each month. This is a great card to use when shopping local because you’re earning a flat rewards rate no matter where you shop. That means no matter the retailer, from your favorite clothing boutique to your favorite bakery, you’ll earn 2% back. Plus, the Citi Double Cash rewards can now be converted to ThankYou Points with an eligible linked account, so you can use your rewards as cash back or points.
Chase Freedom Unlimited
The Chase Freedom Unlimited comes with unlimited 1.5% back on every purchase. While it’s not quite as high as the Citi Double Cash’s rewards rate, remember that you can convert Chase Freedom Unlimited rewards into Chase Ultimate Rewards points if you also have an eligible Chase card such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card. Chase UR points are worth 2 cents each, so you’ll end up with a 3% return on all spending, no matter where you decide to shop local.
Bank of America® Premium Rewards® Card
If you are an existing Bank of America customer with enough stashed with the bank to qualify for the Preferred Rewards program, it’s hard to beat the Premium Rewards Card‘s rewards structure. You’re earning 2x on travel and dining, plus 1.5x on everyday purchases. But Preferred Rewards members can get anywhere from 25% to 75% more in rewards based on what tier you qualify for. That means you could earn up to 2.62x on non-bonus spending, making it the highest earner on this list.
Bottom line
Shopping local, both during Small Business Saturday and throughout the year, is a great way to support local business owners and the local economy. According to data from the Amex 2018 Small Business Economic Impact Study, approximately 67 cents out of every dollar spent at local small businesses stays in the local community. Using the right card while you shop local could help your local economy while boosting your rewards earnings.
