7 unique passport programs all avid travelers should know about
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s note: The team at The Points Guy loves to travel, but now is not the time for unnecessary trips. Health officials note that the fastest way to return to normalcy is to stop coming in contact with others. That includes ceasing travel. We are publishing some travel guides because we should all use this time to think about and plan our next adventures. TPG doesn’t advise booking trips for travel until later this year — and even then, be mindful of cancellation policies.
We’ve written about the coolest passport stamps to collect in the world and 14 places where you can collect extra passport stamps. But for avid travelers looking to tick off achievements of another kind, there are some pretty unique passport programs that can help you keep track of travel activities outside of visiting new countries.
From national parks to ballparks to libraries, here are some other locations where you can collect unofficial passport stamps, as well as some other passport programs that offer discounts and perks.
Passport to your National Parks
If a typical passport is all about amassing bragging rights of the amazing places you’ve been around the world, the “Passport to Your National Parks” program, which has been around for 30+ years, is about tracking the amazing natural wonders within a single country, the United States. Owners can pick up “cancellations” (stamps) at almost every one of the 400+ National Park Service locations, which cover more than 84 million acres of protected lands. For the truly dedicated, there are even more accessories to complete your collection. Be sure to check out our guide for planning your next trip to popular parks like Yellowstone, and, while you’re at it, one reader’s success story of visiting six national parks for $266 as well as our tips for saving on your next national park vacation.
For fans of state parks, many U.S. states offer their own passport programs as well, so you can also keep tabs on these travel accomplishments.
National Wildlife Refuge System “Blue Goose” Passport
While National parks have been called “America’s best idea” and serve to protect landscapes for posterity, national wildlife refuges on the other hand, first established in 1903 by President Theodore Roosevelt, have been dubbed “America’s best kept secret.” Managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, these lands, of which there are more than 560 sites and 150 million acres across the country, aim to protect the U.S.’s native fish, wildlife, and plants, while also offering adventurers the chance to hike, canoe, kayak, bird watch, and more in nature. While they may garner less attention than national parks — which receive more than 330 million visitors each year — lesser-known wildlife refuges do attract a sizable 47 million-plus visitors annually. To help such visitors track their trips to sites across the country, the system has created the Blue Goose Passport program for collecting stamps at each national wildlife refuge site.
There’s at least one refuge in each state — most of which charge no fee to enter — at which you can find physical copies of this handy PDF of the Blue Goose Passport for sale.
Washington D.C.’s “Around the World” Embassy Tour and Passport
Once a year it’s possible to go on a speed tour of countries around the world as part of the U.S. capital’s “Around the World Embassy Tour” — all without stepping foot outside of one single city: Washington D.C. Of course, have you really visited a country if you don’t have the passport stamp to prove it? Not to worry, the Embassy Tour offers a souvenir passport for sale. In years past, the embassies of Japan, Indonesia, Bolivia, Bangladesh, Guatemala, Brazil, and more have opened their doors to visitors, showcasing their country’s art, dance, music, and, of course, food, as part of the tour.
Passport to Presidential Libraries
Have a personal goal to see all 13 Presidential Libraries and Museums in the U.S.? There’s a souvenir passport for sale for tracking each visit. In addition to your own personal satisfaction, after collecting stamps for all 13 physical locations, you can also collect a gift for your effort. Unlike the other Presidential Libraries and Museums, the 14th official Presidential Library, the Barack Obama Presidential Library plans to be all digital. Unlike public libraries, most of the Presidential Libraries and Museums aren’t free, with admission fees ranging between $10 to $20 for most.
Kentucky Bourbon Trail Passport
For bourbon lovers, this passport is not only free, it comes with a prize for collecting stamps from every one of the 16 participating distilleries, including Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark: an official Kentucky Bourbon Trail tasting glass. To get started, print out this passport or pick up a physical copy in person at the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Welcome Center, where the trail kicks off. If you want more proof of your accomplishment, there’s also an official Kentucky Bourbon Trail “Completion” t-shirt for sale. Of course, there is one important thing to note about this program: This passport is only available to those 21 and older.
For wine drinkers, wine regions in the U.S. offer passport programs, like the paid Napa Valley Passport and paid Sonoma Passport, which provide offers for wine tastings and discounts.
MLB and MILB Pass-Port Program
While first setting out to visit all 50 states, the founder of the MLB Pass-Port and MILB Pass-Port was inspired to accomplish a new goal: to visit all 30 cathedrals — the Major League Baseball Parks — of baseball. Thus, the inspiration for these two souvenir passports (price between $19 and $75, depending on how many bells and whistles you want), which holders can use to collect stamps for free at validation stations located within every major league and minor league baseball stadium.
Disney Premier Passport
As with the winery passports, Disney’s “Premier Passport” program isn’t so much about collecting stamps as it about getting access to perks and offers — including admission to Florida and California-area Disney theme parks (with no blockout dates), theme park parking, photo downloads, and discounts on theme park dining, merchandise, spa services, and more — all for the price tag of $2,199 (per pass). Cheaper options are available for Disney World/Florida-only and Disneyland/California-only passports. For more ways to save, check out our “How much does a Walt Disney World vacation cost?” and “How much does a Disneyland vacation cost?” guides.
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.