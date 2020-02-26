UBS Visa Infinite Credit Card review
The UBS Visa Infinite Credit Card provides a large suite of benefits, including popular benefits such as unlimited Priority Pass lounge guests and price protection that have been discontinued by most other cards. However, earning rates are modest and some cardholders may struggle to maximize redemptions. Card Rating*: ⭐⭐⭐
I hadn’t seen or heard much about the UBS Visa Infinite Credit Card before researching the card to write this review. I expected that the card wouldn’t have much going for it, but I was wrong. Aspects such as price protection, an in-house concierge and a Priority Pass membership with unlimited guests make it stand out from the crowd.
This card certainly isn’t a good fit for everyone though. Let’s take a closer look at the UBS Visa Infinite Credit Card so you can determine whether it is a good addition to your wallet.
In This Post
Who is this card for?
The UBS Visa Infinite charges a $495 annual fee but can be a good option for travelers who can get value from the card’s high-end, service-oriented benefits. The UBS in-house concierge can be a great resource, and the perks at select hotel brands when you book through the UBS concierge can provide valuable elite-like benefits during stays. Likewise, private aviation benefits and discounts, as well as various elite travel services will provide value to those who are looking for convenience and seamless travel.
However, the UBS Visa Infinite’s earning rates aren’t particularly compelling and the redemption process may be difficult to maximize. So, you’ll likely want to pass on this card if you won’t get significant value from its perks, if you’re looking for a card with lucrative earning rates or want a card that earns transferrable points.
Welcome bonus: As much as $450 in value
The UBS Visa Infinite Credit Card currently offers a welcome bonus of 25,000 points when you make $3,000 in eligible purchases during the first three months from card account approval. You don’t need to be a UBS client to apply for the card, although elevated offers are sometimes available to UBS clients when they speak with their UBS financial advisor.
There are many ways to redeem your points, as we’ll discuss below. Although you could redeem these 25,000 points for a $250 statement credit, $250 in travel or one flight costing up to $350, you’ll get the most value when you redeem 50,000 points for one flight costing up to $900. You can expect to redeem your rewards for between one cent and 1.8 cents per point, which makes the welcome bonus worth between $250 and $450.
Main benefits and perks
The UBS Visa Infinite is loaded with benefits and perks, including some benefits that have been slashed from most other cards. For example, the UBS Visa Infinite still offers unlimited complimentary access to Priority Pass Select lounges for cardholders and an unlimited number of guests after you enroll. You’ll also get 12 complimentary GoGo in-flight Wi-Fi sessions after you register your card.
Plus, the UBS Visa Infinite offers excellent shopping protections — including increasingly rare price protection and almost unheard of event ticket protection — when you make purchases with your card:
- Purchase security of up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per year
- Price protection of up to $500 per claim and $1,500 per year
- Return protection of up to $300 per claim and $1,000 per year
- Extended warranty services that double the warranty period up to one year for up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per year
- Event ticket protection of up to $500 per event ticket, $2,000 per event and $5,000 per year
The card comes with a $250 airline fee credit, which works similarly to the airline fee credit offered by select Amex cards. The UBS Visa Infinite’s airline fee credit is for ancillary airline fee transactions on one qualifying airline that you’ve selected. Examples of eligible airline fees include fees for preferred seating upgrades, ticket change/cancelation fees, checked baggage fees, in-flight entertainment, onboard food and beverage charges, airport lounge fees and other airline travel fees.
Cardholders also get access to various travel benefits and perks including:
- Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee statement credit every four years
- Access to book hotel stays with elite-like benefits through the Visa Luxury Hotel Collection
- Access to additional luxury hotels and amenities at Relais and Chateaux, Mandarin Oriental, Peninsula Hotels, Conrad Hotels and Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Canyon Ranch Resort and Spa and Villas of Distinction properties when you book through the UBS Concierge
- Trip delay reimbursement up to $500 per ticket to reimburse the cost of meals and lodging if a trip is delayed more than six hours
- Baggage delay coverage up to $100 per day for three days and a total of $300 in spending per 12-month period
- Trip cancellation and trip interruption insurance up to $5,000
- Lost luggage reimbursement up to $5,000
- Primary coverage reimbursement for collision or damage, up to the value of most rental cars
- Roadside assistance up to $50 per event and up to four events per year
- Paid emergency medical evacuation and transportation coverage up to $100,000
- Travel accident insurance up to $1,000,000
- Rental car discounts with Avis, National, Audi, Silvercar, Enterprise, Alamo and GroundLink
- Private aviation benefits with NetJets, Wheels Up and Le Bas International
- Access to book sightseeing and tours, private golf club access, ground transportation services, global luggage transport, global airport meet and greet and more
- Up to $500 reimbursement for day passes or annual membership fees for airport lounges worldwide if your total spending on your UBS Visa Infinite was $50,000 or greater during either the current calendar year-to-date or the prior calendar year
Cardholders also get access to these other perks:
- UBS Concierge that can assist with coordinating travel planning, dining, entertainment, event ticket access and much more
- No additional fee for up to 24 authorized users
- Use your card at any ATM and pay no cash advance or finance charges (if funds are available), plus get unlimited ATM fee rebates on cash withdrawals in the U.S. (up to $10 per transaction)
- Personal identity theft coverage up to $15,000 and ID theft resolution services
- Access to UBS Dining program
- No foreign transaction fees
How to earn points
The UBS Visa Infinite earns three points per dollar spent on air travel, two points per dollar spent on gas and groceries and one point per dollar spent on all other purchases. Since points are generally redeemable for 1-1.8 cents each, this means you’ll get an effective return of 3-5.4% on air travel, 2-3.6% on gas and groceries and 1-1.8% on all other purchases.
There’s no cap to the points you can earn, and points don’t expire as long as your card is open.
How to redeem points
There are many options for redeeming your points. However, you’ll get the most value when you redeem 50,000 points for one flight costing up to $900 through the UBS Rewards Service Center. You can redeem online or over the phone, but you’ll want to redeem for a flight costing as close to $900 as possible without going over. This is because although you can redeem for a ticket costing more than $900, the difference in price must be paid using additional points at a rate of 5,000 points per $50, and additional payments may be made only in increments of 5,000 points. Redeeming for a ticket well under $900 leaves potential value on the table.
Assuming you can find a flight bookable through the UBS Rewards Service Center for just under $900, this means you can get up to 1.8 cents per point. Alternatively, you could redeem 25,000 points through the UBS Rewards Service Center for one flight costing up to $350 — but this would only get you up to 1.4 cents per point.
If you have trouble finding a flight just under $900 or just under $350, there are other redemption options. But, these other options generally provide no more than one cent of value per point. For example, you can pay with points for flights, cruises, hotels, car rentals and vacation packages offered through the UBS Rewards Service Center. Or, you can redeem for gift cards, merchandise, travel, unique experiences, charity or a statement credit.
How does the UBS Visa Infinite compare?
If you’re considering the UBS Visa Infinite, you’re likely comparing it against other premium travel cards, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve, The Platinum Card® from American Express and the U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite Card. Return percentages (%) are based on TPG’s valuations and not provided by the issuer.
|UBS Visa Infinite
|Chase Sapphire Reserve
|Amex Platinum Card
|U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve
|Welcome bonus
|25,000 points after spending $3,000 in
first three months
|50,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months
|60,000 points after spending $5,000 in the first three months. Terms apply.
|50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,500 on purchases within 90 days of account opening
|Annual fee
|$495
|$550
|$550 (see rates and fees)
|$400
|Annual travel credits
|$250 airline fee credit
|$300 travel credit
|Up to $200 airline fee credit
Up to $200 Uber credit
Terms apply
|$325 travel credit
|Effective annual fee after travel credits
|$245
|$250
|$150
|$75
|Authorized user fee
|$0 (for up to 24 authorized users)
|$75 per authorized user
|$175 for up to three authorized user Platinum cards, then $175 per authorized user Platinum Card (no fee for authorized user Gold Cards) (see rates and fees). Terms apply.
|$75 per authorized user
|Earning rates (return)
|3x on commercial air travel (3-5.4%)
2x on gas and groceries (2-3.6%)
1x on all other eligible purchases (1-1.8%)
|3x on travel and dining (excluding $300 travel credit)
10x on Lyft through March 2022 (20%)
1x on everything else (2%)
|5x on flights booked directly with airlines and on flights and prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel
1x on everything else
Terms apply.
|3x on travel and mobile wallet purchases (4.5%)
1x on everything else (1.5%)
|Lounge access
|Unlimited access to Priority Pass Select lounges with unlimited guests
Up to $500 reimbursement with any
|Unlimited access to Priority Pass Select lounges with up to two guests
|Global Lounge Collection, including Centurion Lounges, Priority Pass Select Lounges (excluding restaurant lounges) and more
Terms apply
|12-month Priority Pass Select membership with four free visits for the cardholder and four free visits for accompanying guests
|Elite-like hotel benefits
|Access to Visa Luxury Hotel Collection
Access to additional amenities at select luxury hotels when booked through UBS concierge
|Access to Chase Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection
|Access to Amex’s Fine Hotels & Resorts
Access to Amex’s Hotel Collection
Terms apply
|Access to additional amenities at Relais & Châteaux when booked through Visa Infinite concierge
|Other notable perks
|Price protection and event ticket protection
12 complimentary GoGo inflight
In-house UBS concierge
Benefits and discounts with select private aviation providers
|Redeem points for 1.5 cents each through Chase travel portal or transfer to hotel and airline partners
Visa Infinite concierge
One complimentary year of Lyft Pink
|Up to $100 annual Saks Fifth Avenue credit
Redeem points for up to 1 cent each through Amex travel portal or transfer to hotel and airline partners
Platinum Card concierge
Terms apply
|12 complimentary Gogo inflight Wi-Fi passes per year
Visa Infinite concierge
Granted, three of the four cards (all but the Amex Platinum) are Visa Infinite cards, but Visa Infinite perks tend to vary across cards. Each of these four cards will be the best fit for some cardholders, so you’ll need to determine for yourself which card is best for you.
Related reading: Amex Platinum vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve: Which card is right for you?
Bottom line
Despite lackluster earning, the UBS Visa Infinite Credit Card provides some valuable benefits that may justify its $495 annual fee. From comprehensive travel protections to premium travel benefits to price protection, many of the card’s benefits can effectively offset the card’s annual fee for certain cardholders.
You’re most likely to get significant value from the card if you’ll use the premium travel benefits such as private aviation perks and discounts, elite-like perks at select hotel brands and an in-house concierge that is said to be much better than the Visa Infinite Concierge.
Taking a hard look at how much you’d use the card’s benefits should tell you whether it’s worthwhile to add the UBS Visa Infinite Credit Card to your wallet.
