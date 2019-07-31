This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s getting more and more common these days to see cards charging annual fees in the range of $450+. In many ways premium is the new normal, and in order to convince customers to shell out hundreds of dollars a year, most of these cards offer some type of annual travel statement credit. These credits are certainly not created equal, and range from automatic and easy to use to much more restricted. Today we’re going to take a look at which cards offer the easiest travel credits to use.
Chase Sapphire Reserve
Annual travel credit: $300 annual travel credit
Stand-out perks: Since its launch in late 2016, the Chase Sapphire Reserve has been one of the most popular all around credit cards. It’s also done the most to convince people to pay up for premium credit cards. Despite its $450 annual fee, its $300 annual travel credit is by far the easiest to use. Chase will automatically apply this credit to your first $300 in annual travel purchases, with eligible charges ranging from flights and hotels to less obvious things like parking fees, tolls, ride sharing and even some food delivery services. You must spend he $300 travel credit before you start earning 3X points on travel spending. The Sapphire Reserve rounds out with triple points on travel and dining, a Priority Pass Select membership, access to a premium concierge service, and a host of other perks.
Citi Prestige® Card
Annual travel credit: $250 annual travel credit
Stand-out perks: While the Citi Prestige card is a lot less appealing today than it was last year, it’s one of the only cards to offer a broad and comprehensive travel credit with minimal restrictions. The card’s annual fee has been raised from $450 to $495, the fourth night free benefit has been capped to two uses per year, but the Prestige does still offer 5x points on air travel and restaurants, 3x on hotels and cruise lines, and fourth night free on paid hotel stays twice a year.
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card
Annual travel credit: Up to $300 Marriott property credit (valid on room rates)
Stand-out perks: When Marriott rebranded its loyalty program as Marriott Bonvoy it also overhauled its entire cobranded credit card lineup, including the Bonvoy Brilliant card. While the $300 annual credit is only valid at Marriott properties, there aren’t many restrictions beyond that. You can use this credit for room rates at Marriott hotels (which makes it as good as cash in my eyes), or for incidental property charges like dining, drinks or spa treatments. Cardholders will also receive an up to $100 luxury property credit on eligible stays of two nights or more at St. Regis or Ritz Carlton hotels, but you must book a specific (and occasionally more expensive) rate in order to qualify. In addition to these credits, the Bonvoy Brilliant offers automatic Gold elite status (and the ability to upgrade to Platinum by spending $75,000 a year) and a valuable anniversary free night certificate worth up to 50,000 points. These perks together are more than enough to offset the $450 annual fee, making the Bonvoy Brilliant one of my favorite cards in my wallet.
Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card
Annual travel credit: Up to $250 annual credit for airline incidental fees and up to $250 annual Hilton resort statement credit valid at participating resorts
Stand-out perks: The premium Hilton Aspire offers a multitude of statement credits, and is currently offering an all time high welcome bonus of 150,000 Hilton points (worth $900 based on TPG’s valuations) after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months. The Aspire offers a $250 annual credit for airline incidental fees (which functions similarly to the credits on the Amex Platinum and Amex Gold cards), a $250 annual Hilton resort statement credit, and a $100 property credit on eligible stays of two or more nights at Waldorf Astoria and Conrad hotels. Aspire cardholders will also enjoy a free weekend night certificate upon account opening and each year on their account anniversary, automatic top-tier Hilton Diamond elite status, and a whopping 14x points per dollar on Hilton purchases. All this comes with a $450 annual fee.
The Platinum Card from American Express
Annual travel credit: Up to $200 annual airline incidental fee credit.
Stand-out perks: The Amex Platinum airline fee credit has been in the news a lot lately, but not for good reasons. The terms and conditions of this benefit explicitly state that gift card purchases are not eligible for reimbursement, though people have reported success buying gift cards in recent years. Amex seems to have caught on and closed this loophole, severely limiting the ways to use this perk. Amex doesn’t actually list what charges are eligible, only offering the following exclusions: “Airline tickets, upgrades, mileage points purchases, mileage points transfer fees, gift cards, duty free purchases, and award tickets are not deemed to be incidental fees.”
If you’ve decided to apply for or keep your Platinum card open even after these changes — plus its $550 annual fee — you can look forward to the following perks: up to $200 in annual Uber credits ($15 a month with a $20 bonus in December), up to $100 in annual Saks Fifth Avenue credits ($50 every six months), Marriott and Hilton Gold elite status, access to Amex’s growing collection of Centurion lounges, access to Delta SkyClubs when flying Delta, and a whole host of other perks.
American Express® Gold Card
Annual travel credit: Up to $100 annual airline incidental fee credit
Stand-out perks: The $100 annual airline incidental fee credit on the Amex Gold card features all the same restrictions as the Platinum card, though the stakes are considerably lower since the Gold card only has a $250 annual fee (see rates and fees). In addition to the airline credit, notable perks include 4x points on restaurants and US supermarkets (up to $25,000 a year) and a $120 annual dining credit which breaks down as $10 a month at the following merchants: Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, participating Shake Shack locations and the recently added Boxed.
Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card
Annual travel credit: $100 annual airline incidental fee credit
Stand-out perks: While the Bank of America Premium Rewards Card travel credit is as restrictive as the Amex credits, there’s one huge difference. The Premium Rewards Card only has a $95 annual fee, so if you max out the airline incidental fee credit you’ll actually come out $5 ahead every year you keep the card open. That’s before factoring in other benefits of the card, such as the great earning rate on everyday spending and travel bonus categories, and the enhanced earning rates available to members of Bank of America’s Preferred Rewards program. If you have $100,000+ in eligible accounts with BoA and/or Merrill, you’ll earn a very respectable 2.625% back on all your purchases, or 3.5% on travel and dining.
Bottom Line
For a long time it’s been easy to brush over the annual fee on the Amex Platinum and other premium cards because the plethora of annual statement credits easily offset your upfront cost. However, recent changes and restrictions in how this credit is used have changed the math. Whether you currently hold any of the cards on this list or are considering applying for them in the future, now is a good time to sit down and look at your own financial situation. It’s important to have an idea of how you plan to use these credits before you open a card in order to make sure you can recoup your annual fee.
