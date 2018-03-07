Top Hotels.com Properties for Families

Guides

 Ethan Steinberg
Mar 7, 2018

If you’re traveling with family, you need more than just a nice hotel. You need plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained, and you need patient and professional service. Thanks to the Hotels.com partnership with the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card, some of the best family-friendly properties now offer up to a 20% return on spend.

You’ll get 10x miles at Hotels.com/venture when you pay with either of these Venture cards through Jan. 31, 2020, and you can stack this with the Hotels.com loyalty program for another 10% back in the form of one free night after 10 paid nights. With this great new option for booking, here are a few of our favorite Hotels.com properties for families.

Epicurean Hotel, Autograph Collection, Tampa

Nothing brings a family together like a good meal, and the Epicurean Hotel in Tampa, Florida, “puts the edible in incredible.” The hotel’s main restaurant, Elevage, adds a modern twist to classic cuisines from around the world with unique concoctions such as “Duck and Dumplings.” Stop by the wine store in the lobby to pick a bottle to pair with dinner, and don’t forget to check out Chocolate Pi for handmade macaroons, gourmet cakes and specialty coffees.

Photo courtesy of Epicurean Hotel
Photo courtesy of the Epicurean Hotel.

Marriott Cancun

The Marriott Cancun Resort is an absolutely stunning property, with ocean views and plenty of marble floors. The entertainment is endless, too, from pristine beaches to fine dining to a spa overlooking the ocean. If you run out of things to do onsite, the hotel is close to a number of luxury shopping outlets, the ancient ruins of Chichen Itza and the Xcaret ecological theme park.

Photo courtesy of Marriott Cancun
Photo courtesy of the Marriott Cancun.

Movenpick Hotel Ibn Battuta Gate, Dubai

The exterior of the Movenpick Hotel Ibn Battuta Gate is understated by Dubai standards, but the giant archway over the hotel’s entrance is vaguely reminiscent of the Atlantis Resort. This is incredibly fitting, as the hotel is only a few minutes away from the Palm Jumeirah manmade islands, home to Dubai’s own Atlantis. The hotel also provides easy access to the Dubai metro system and the marina. Inside, guest rooms are outfitted with splashes of gold and Arabic patterning throughout. The hotel prides itself on being family friendly, and offers complimentary daycare for children 3-12 as well as car seats, strollers, children’s books and a nutritious and healthy “power bites” menu for kids at all onsite restaurants.

Photo courtesy of Movenpick Hotel Ibn Battuta
Photo courtesy of the Movenpick Hotel Ibn Battuta.

Sheraton Tel Aviv

Israel is a country that truly has it all. Ancient history and modern technology (including some shiny new 787s!), snow-capped mountains and Mediterranean beaches. The Sheraton Tel Aviv sits on one of the best stretches of beach in the entire country, and it’s within walking distance of a number of Tel Aviv’s top restaurants like Mashya. When I stayed there with my family a few years ago, the service was incredibly warm. And Tel Aviv is more than just a family-friendly city. Year after year, it ranks as one of the most LGBTQ-friendly destinations anywhere in the world.

Photo courtesy of the Sheraton Tel Aviv.

Hotel Valencia Santana Row, San Jose

As the only hotel in San Jose’s upscale Santana Row shopping district, the Hotel Valencia has carved out a unique niche for itself where “sophisticated style meets luxe accommodations.” Clearly, guests are buying whatever the hotel is selling, as it was voted the #1 hotel in all of San Jose in 2017 by Condé Nast Traveler. Because it’s a boutique hotel, not subject to the policies of a corporate parent, the Valencia offers a number of family-friendly perks usually reserved for elite members such as complimentary breakfast and Wi-Fi. Add in Vbar, with its balcony views of Santana Row, and it’s easy to see why this hotel gets such incredible reviews.

Photo courtesy of Hotel Valencia
Photo courtesy of the Hotel Valencia.

Radisson Blu, Cebu

No matter your dream vacation, the Radisson Cebu has you covered. Located in the Mactan district of Cebu City in the Philippines, the hotel offers easy access to white sand beaches, casinos and endless nightlife, as well as an 800-square-meter pool. Cebu itself is home to a number of famous temples, along with historic sites dating back to the 16th-century Spanish Colonial period. After a long day exploring, you can enjoy dinner under the stars at the hotel’s Urban Table restaurant.

Photo courtesy of Radisson Blu Cebu
Photo courtesy of Radisson Blu Cebu

Featured image courtesy of the Sheraton Tel Aviv.

Ethan Steinberg joined TPG as a points and miles contributor in early 2017 and loves sharing his high-value redemption strategies with readers. If you asked him where he wants to travel next he'd quote Anthony Bourdain and tell you "anytime I'm eating spicy noodles in a bowl, I'm happy.
