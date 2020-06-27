The most valuable Mastercard World Elite benefits
When we talk about the pros and cons of different credit cards here at TPG, we tend to focus on the welcome offers, perks and bonus categories that make that card unique. Regardless of who issues your credit card, it likely gets a number of its perks from the payment network it’s a part of. For example, all Visa Signature cards have access to the same suite of benefits, whether they’re issued by Chase or Bank of America, for example.
Mastercard, the second-largest card network worldwide, has a similar setup. In addition to perks that are specific to each card, all World Elite Mastercards have access to a common group of benefits. Today we’re going to take a look at the most valuable Mastercard World Elite benefits, and help you get some more value out of the cards in your wallet.
In This Post
Top World Elite Mastercard offers
While you may not have previously been familiar with the World Elite Mastercard branding, many top travel rewards cards are part of Mastercard’s World Elite program. Here are a few of the best offers currently available:
|Card
|Welcome bonus
|Annual fee
|Notable perks
|Citi Prestige® Card
|Earn 50,000 ThankYou Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months
|$495
|$250 annual travel credit, 4th night free on hotel stays twice per year
|Citi Premier℠ Card
|Earn 60,000 ThankYou Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months
|$95
|Earn 3x points on air travel, hotels, gas stations, restaurants and grocery stores
|Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ MasterCard®
|Earn 60,000 AAdvantage miles after spending $2,500 in the first 3 months
|$99
|First checked bag free for you and up to four companions on eligible AA flights, $125 American Airlines flight discount after spending $20,000 a year on your card
|IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card
|Earn 140,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first 3 months
|$89
|Anniversary award night worth up to 40,000 points, IHG Platinum status, fourth night free on award stays
The information for the Citi Prestige and Citi Premier card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Exclusive discounts with select merchants
As the Amex Offers program continued to grow in popularity, other issuers were forced to start offering similar money-saving deals at select merchants. While Mastercard doesn’t offer quite as wide a range, it has partnered with some popular merchants to provide savings on everyday expenses.
The most popular deals include a $10 Lyft credit every month when you take at least five rides (which equates to a $2 discount per ride), and $5 off every Postmates order of $25 or more (excluding delivery fees, taxes and tips). If you max out either one of these benefits every month, you can fully recoup the annual fees on many World Elite Mastercards before even taking into account other benefits.
World Elite Concierge
While everyone here presumably enjoys traveling, not all of us enjoy the legwork that goes into planning a good trip. Thankfully Mastercard is here to help, with its 24/7 concierge service that can help you make travel plans, secure a hard-to-get reservation at popular restaurants, or even track down items like concert tickets. I’ve gotten a lot of value out of my credit card concierge services over the years, and I consider them to be one of the most underrated perks out there.
ShopRunner membership
With more and more purchases moving from physical stores online, customers are placing an increasing emphasis on fast shipping. Thankfully all World Elite Mastercards come with a free ShopRunner membership, which gets you 2-day shipping and free return shipping at over 100 retailers. Depending on how much you like to shop, this can add up to a considerable amount of savings over the course of the year.
Mastercard Luxury Hotel & Resorts Portfolio
This program functions very similarly to Chase’s Luxury Hotels & Resorts Collection or Amex’s Fine Hotels & Resorts. Customers will enjoy complimentary room upgrades, early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability) and unique amenities at more than 2,000 hotels around the world. Programs like these are a great way for less frequent travelers to enjoy elite-like benefits, especially when staying at luxury hotels where free breakfast can go a long way.
Cell phone protection
Mastercard World Elite cardholders can rest easy if their phones are stolen or damaged, as they’re entitled to $1,000 in yearly coverage (up to $800 per claim, two claims per year). To activate this coverage, simply pay your cell phone bill with your World Elite Mastercard.
Priceless Cities
For more than 20 years, Mastercard’s “Priceless” program has represented the companies belief that experiences matter more than things. Priceless Cities is an online marketplace full of thousands of unique experiences in cities all around the world, curated exclusively for Mastercard customers. From sunset river cruises in Bangkok to a guided paddle boat tour of the Sydney Harbour, Priceless Cities is likely to have experiences waiting wherever you live or travel.
Bottom line
While card network is generally one of the least important factors in evaluating a new card, it’s important to consider all the benefits that come from being part of a program like Mastercard World Elite. Many of these perks get overshadowed by card specific ones like bonus categories and welcome offers, but whether you already have a Mastercard World Elite card in your wallet or are considering applying for one in the future, you should try and take advantage of all the perks available to you.
