In the final weeks of pregnancy, there’s nothing many women want to do more than relax and, perhaps, be a little pampered. After all, your body has pretty much been taken over, and life is about to get a whole lot more hectic. That’s exactly why babymoons — vacation getaways right before a baby is born — exist. But, obviously, not all pregnancies happen at the same time, and therefore, there is no one perfect destination to take that last little getaway.
While I (due May) went to Peru, my friend (due in January) went to Iceland and another pal (due in March) went to Hawaii. But, what if you’re due in September, April or August? Your babymoon, which typically happens a couple of months before your child’s birth, could fall in the middle of summer or dead of winter. Where do you go then? Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.
Here are the best babymoon destinations for every month of the year.
January: Bahamas
If you’re pretty pregnant in the winter, the last thing you probably want to do is bundle up in more layers (or spend money buying winter gear in your temporary size just for a trip). That’s why heading someplace warm, but not too hot, is your best bet. The Bahamas were declared Zika-free by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in February 2018, and may be a perfect spot. Book a stay at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar (rooms starting at 20,000 World of Hyatt points per night), a luxury resort perched right on the crystal-blue waters where you can lounge in a private poolside cabana, partake in daily yoga, play a little blackjack in the casino, or unwind with a facial and mocktini in the first flagship ESPA spa in the Caribbean. Moms-to-be can also satisfy their cravings by partaking in traditional noodle makings at Stix.
Flying to Nassau (NAS): The island is easily reachable via flights on American Airlines (from Charlotte, Miami and Philadelphia), Delta (from Atlanta and New York-JFK), JetBlue (from New York-JFK and Fort Lauderdale), United (from Chicago-ORD, Newark and Houston) and Southwest (from Fort Lauderdale). The most economical way to get to Nassau may be using British Airways Avios points on American Airlines flights. Using BA’s distance-based award chart, flights from Miami to Nassau are just 10,000 points.
February: Tahiti
Only a hop, skip and an eight-hour flight from the West Coast stands between you and your babymoon in one of the most romantic destinations in the world: French Polynesia and the Society Islands. The destination offers a myriad ways to relax and rejuvenate before your life changes forever. Upon arrival, head to the InterContinental Tahiti Resort & Spa for old Tahitian massage techniques, such as a volcanic stone massage, which combines an oil massage and warm stones placed on energy points. Stay put there for a few days enjoying the infinity pool and calm lagoon waters. Then, take a 30-minute boat ride to the renowned InterContinental Moorea Resort & Spa, which is home to those Instagram-worthy overwater bungalows, and the Hélène Spa, where you can get a facial amid a tropical forest. Award nights start at 50,000 IHG Rewards Club points for both properties. If you want to keep venturing further afield, you could even explore staying at the St. Regis Bora Bora for a babymoon.
Flying to Tahiti (PPT): You can fly to Tahiti on Air Tahiti Nui (an American Airlines partner), Air France, United or Hawaiian Airlines. Read TPG’s tips for flying to Tahiti on an award ticket.
March: Florida Keys
For a no-passport-required Caribbean-type vacation, the Florida Keys are the ultimate travel destination for a babymoon. While Key West isn’t known for beaches, Casa Marina, A Waldorf Astoria Resort (80,000 Hilton Honors points per night for a standard room), boasts the largest private beach on the island, where expecting moms can enjoy outdoor massages, including prenatal massages, therapeutic couple’s massages and more, within private beachfront cabanas. Plus, it’s a short walk from Duval Street, which is filled with local artists, boutique shops, restaurants and live music.
But, if you’re craving toes in the sand, take the two-hour drive north to Key Largo. There, you’ll want to stay at Baker’s Cay Resort (limited availability through the Hilton Honors program), which has a private beach in addition to two swimming pools, a cozy library filled with vintage paperbacks and delicious virgin mojitos.
Flying to Key West (EYW): If you’re traveling on miles, look to American, Delta or United. Regional carrier Silver Airways also flies to Key West. For the best bang for your buck, use British Airways Avios points on American for shorter haul awards or Avianca LifeMiles to book United flights, especially if you are traveling within the same domestic zone.
April: Charleston, South Carolina
Regarded as one of the most romantic cities in the world, Charleston’s intimate cobblestone alleys and secluded, blooming gardens make it one of America’s most popular, Zika-free destination for babymooners. Couples staying at HarbourView Inn, the Holy City’s only waterfront hotel in the Historic District, can book the Celebrate Romance Package (rates start at $671 per night), which includes a picturesque private carriage tour through downtown, a gourmet dinner for two, rose petal turndown service and artisanal breakfast delivered to your room.
Couples looking for a little R&R before the baby comes will enjoy complimentary personal butler service at the highly acclaimed Spectator Hotel (rates start at $349 per night), the only hotel in the Holy City offering this service. Butlers can coordinate anything from developing itineraries and packing services to more special requests, such as drawing candlelit, rose petal baths and making late-night craving food deliveries. Wyndham Rewards points can score you a stay at the Mills House Wyndham Grand Hotel for just 15,000 points per night. Or, check into the Hyatt House Charleston/Historic District from 12,000 World of Hyatt points per night.
Flying to Charleston (CHS): Arrive on award flights on American, United, Alaska Airlines, Southwest or Delta. Depending on your home gateway, you may be able to find a low-cost flight to Charleston. Check pricing before spending miles. It may make more sense to pay cash for this one.
May: Hawaii
Hawaii has long been the perfect place for both honeymoons and babymoons. And, it’s pretty obvious to see why. The temperatures remain pretty comfortable year-round, and there’s plenty of spas, delicious food and outdoor exploration opportunities. Oh, and you have your pick of islands. In Oahu, stay at the only resort on the fabled North Shore: Turtle Bay (rates start around $250 per night). The oceanfront resort has all the makings of a relaxing getaway as it’s surrounded by astonishing blue waters and has 5 miles of unspoiled beach. It even offers a Prenatal Package that comes with a prenatal massage, emergenC scientific organic facial and a pedicure.
On the Big Island, you can stay at the famous Four Seasons Resort Hualalai and have your dedicated Suite Concierge book the perfect spa treatment and dinner on the beach under the stars. Or, head to Maui, where the Fairmont Kea Lani (use Le Club AccorHotels points) wants to indulge you in one of its ancient Hawaiian-inspired spa treatments.
Flying to Hawaii: Here are the best ways to get to Hawaii using miles and points.
June: Switzerland
Switzerland might not be your first thought when it comes to planning a babymoon, but it’s ideal for a spring vacation. Book a train, so you don’t have to worry about trekking from one beautiful spot to the next. Vacations By Rail has an 11-day train journey, Grand Train Tour of Switzerland (starts at $2,330). You’ll go from Zurich to Lucerne to the quaint village of Wengen, to Aletsch Glacier in the Alps, to the picturesque ski town of Zermatt and more. Along the way, you’ll stay in local hotels complete with stunning Swiss views. You’ll even dip into Italy for a bit. Or, keep your costs low and stay on points at the Park Hyatt Zurich (from 30k World of Hyatt points per night), Zurich Marriott Hotel (from 50k Marriott Rewards points) or Crowne Plaza Zurich (30k IHG Rewards Club points per night).
Flying to Zurich (ZRH): You’ll find many airlines heading to Zurich from the US, including British Airways, Delta, Iberia, Lufthansa, Swiss and TAP.
July: Azores, Portugal
You’ll feel a million miles away from home even though it’s only a six-hour flight from New York in Ponta Delgada (on São Miguel Island) in the Azores. Book through Azores Getaways, and you can pick a package that suits your style. There’s a five-star city option that lets you explore the local town while returning to the newly renovated Grand Hotel Açores Atlântico for unobstructed ocean views. Or, chose the spa-centric package that, well, let’s you indulge in many relaxing treatments at Furnas Boutique Hotel. If you want to plan the getaway from scratch, consider using your miles and hop on a Delta flights from JFK.
Flying to Ponta Delgada (PDL): Delta’s route kicks in from New York (JFK) to São Miguel starting in the spring, making it an easy babymoon retreat. You can also island hop when you get there on some entertainingly short flights.
August: Nantucket, Massachusetts
Cozy, remote, romantic: Nantucket is what babymoon dreams are made of and, they know it. Parents-to-be can book the two-night babymoon package at Nantucket’s White Elephant, where mom-to-be will get a prenatal massage and dad gets a cigar wrapped in pink or blue ribbon. That’s on top of a stay in a room overlooking the picturesque harbor. The whole property feels secluded but is only a short walk away from town favorites, such as Brant Point Lighthouse, The Juice Bar for those ice cream cravings and the Whaling Museum. At night, snuggle under blankets and read a book by an in-room fireplace. Or, sip mocktails at Brant Point Grill.
Flying to Nantucket (ACK): American (from DCA, CLT and LGA), Delta (from LGA), JetBlue (from BOS, DCA and JFK) and United (from EWR) all fly seasonal routes to Nantucket.
September: Milan, Italy
The fall months in Milan straddle the city’s manic peak tourism season while escaping the summer’s sweltering temperatures — perfect for a babymoon. Plus, the Dorchester Collection’s Hotel Principe di Savoia has all the details for your trip worked out with its Babymoon Package, including daily breakfast and choice of 25-minute spa treatment. But, the best part of all? You’ll go on a three-hour shopping tour with a children’s fashion expert, who’ll reveal the best shops in the city for your little one on the way.
To indulge in Milan using your points, turn to the Park Hyatt Milan from 30,000 World of Hyatt points per night or the Westin Palace Milan at just 35,000 Marriott Rewards points per night or you could use a 35k Marriott certificate that comes cards like the Starwood Preferred Guest® Credit Card from American Express or Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card.
Flying to Milan (MXP): While Milan has three airports, Malpensa (MXP), Linate, (LIN) and Bergamo’s Orio al Serio (BGY), flights originating from the US will most likely fly into Malpensa, but if you are hopping to Milan from Europe, try flying into Linate, as it’s closer to the city center.
American Airlines flies nonstop between Milan Malpensa (MXP) and New York (JFK) and Miami (MIA). Economy awards are bookable from 22,500 AAdvantage miles one-way, while business awards start at 57,500 miles one-way at the saver level. Or, hop on a nonstop United flight from Newark for 30,000 miles in economy at the saver level and 60,000 miles in business class.
October: Bermuda
Chock-full of turquoise waters, secluded pink-sand beaches, a vibrant local culture rich with history and plenty of delectable bites to suit any craving (Art Mel’s fish sandwich on raisin bread, anyone?), Bermuda is a great place to escape, relax and reconnect before baby arrives. And, you don’t have to worry about Zika. When there, you have to book a spa treatment at Natura Spa at Grotto Bay Beach Resort (it’s actually inside a cave) and lay on the iconic pink-sand beach. Book a stay at the Fairmont Hamilton Princess (use Le Club AccorHotels points), which boasts a world-renowned art collection. Or, try The Loren at Pink Beach, where you can lounge in the infinity pool all day and take an evening stroll along the beach. On the horizon in Bermuda is a new St. Regis, where you will be able to use your Marriott Rewards points.
If you decide to return to Bermuda with the kids later on, here are some ideas for that trip, too.
Flying to Bermuda (BDA): Fly out of a US gateway on American, Delta, JetBlue or United and keep an eye out for flash sales, which can and do happen to Bermuda. With some date flexibility, you can often find JetBlue flights to Bermuda for less than 10,000 points each way.
November: Napa Valley
We know. We know. You can’t drink on your babymoon. But, Napa has so much more than wine. Following the late-summer harvest, the crowds have dwindled and the pace slows down but with still plenty to do, making it an ideal destination for moms-to-be. The Estate Yountville, for example, launched cooking classes, while Indian Springs Calistoga has its unique Mother to be Goat Milk Bath that’s meant to soothe tired muscles and nourish the skin on your baby bump. And, of course, there’s the food. You can munch on everything, from casual bites at Heritage Eats to a decadent tasting menu at The French Laundry. You’ll have so much fun eating and relaxing, you won’t even miss the booze.
There’s also no shortage of points-friendly hotels in the Napa area, such as the Andaz Napa, that costs 20,000 World of Hyatt points per night.
Flying to Napa Valley: You can fly into San Francisco (SFO) or San Jose (SJC) and then drive about two hours to Napa. Oakland (OAK) and Sacramento (SMF) airports are both about a two-hour drive to the wine region and Sonoma County Airport (STS) is an hour’s drive.
December: Tucson, Arizona
Expectant parents from colder climates may want to escape the cold temps for their babymoon, and Tucson is a great place to do just that. December has pleasant temperatures, delicious food options, golf courses and lots of activities in the great outdoors. For those who want to enjoy some downtime, the Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa (generally 65k World of Hyatt for double occupancy per night) is a great place to do that with its luxurious spa treatments, healthy (yet delicious) cuisine, renowned well-being specialists and over 100 wellness activities, from yoga to hiking and meditation. You’ll leave feeling reenergized and centered before the big day.
Flying to Tucson (TUS): Alaska Airlines, Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, Sun Country and United offer flights to Tucson and Miraval provides a free shuttle the rest of the way.
Bottom Line
No matter when you’re due, there is a perfect getaway to celebrate the impending birth of your child. As always, be sure to clear your trip with your doctor so you can hopefully avoid any issues (or mid-air births). Where will you go? Tell us about your babymoon trip in the comments section.
