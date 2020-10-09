How to find your targeted Chase card offers
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Chase offers numerous great credit cards. So, whether you’re looking to earn cash-back rewards, airline miles, hotel points or valuable Chase Ultimate Rewards points, you may be interested in adding a new Chase credit card to your wallet.
But, it can be challenging to determine your approval odds before applying for a new card. And, Chase’s 5/24 rule, along with other application restrictions, can make it to determine if you’re even eligible. But, Chase targets some account holders for offers through the “Just for you” section of your account. Today, I’ll describe how and why to use this tool and then discuss some recent offers seen by TPG staffers. (These offers are subject to change at anytime)
Get the latest points, miles and travel news by signing up for TPG’s free daily newsletter.
In This Post
How targeted Chase card offers can help
As I mentioned above, Chase’s 5/24 rule and other application restrictions can make it difficult to determine if you’re eligible to apply for a new Chase card. And, even if you qualify, you may be wondering how to maximize your chances of approval.
Well, Chase has a “Just for you” section of its website and mobile app that displays targeted offers to current account holders. And, you may see some targeted card offers in this section.
But, there’s one additional aspect to consider. Specifically, if Chase has targeted you for credit card offers under the “Just for you” section of Chase’s website or mobile app, Chase may approve you even if you don’t meet all of the standard application restrictions.
However, some Chase cardholders have reported that if you apply for a “Just for you” card offer, the other offers may disappear. So, make sure you apply for the offer that you want the most. If you’re unsure which credit card makes the most sense for you, check out TPG’s guide to the best rewards credit cards.
Related: How to use the CardMatch tool to get better welcome offers
How to check your targeted Chase card offers
To see your targeted Chase card offers, you’ll need to use the Chase website or Chase mobile app. My offers are the same through both methods. But, some cardholders have reported seeing different offers in the app than they’d found on the website.
So, it’s worth checking your offers through both methods. Here’s how to do so.
Chase website
- Log in to your account at chase.com
- Click on the three-bar menu button in the upper left-hand corner
- Select “Just for you” under “Explore products” in the menu that has expanded along the left side of your screen
Chase mobile app
- Log in to your account in the app
- Click on the three-bar menu button in the upper left-hand corner of your app
- Select “Open an account”
- Select “Just for you”
Related: How do companies select members for targeted bonuses?
Recently seen targeted Chase card offers
When I log in to my account and check the “Just for you” section, I don’t see any card offers. Instead, I only see a few business-related offers, even though most of my Chase accounts are consumer accounts.
So, I asked some other TPG staffers to check their offers. Multiple other staffers reported seeing no targeted card offers, including some who only have one Chase credit card.
For example, TPG Product Manager Maddie Tarr got the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card as her first Chase credit card about seven months ago. She has been using her Sapphire Preferred frequently, yet she has no new targeted card offers.
Similarly, TPG Editor-at-large Zach Honig didn’t have any targeted card offers. But, interestingly, he had a few offers for referring friends or buying a vehicle.
But, TPG Global News Editor Emily McNutt has targeted card offers for the Chase Freedom Unlimited, United Explorer Card, Chase Freedom Flex and Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card. The information for the Chase Freedom Unlimited and Chase Freedom Flex cards has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
However, none of her targeted offers are better than the publicly available offer. Instead, the “Just for you” tool’s primary usefulness is that Emily can see that she is pre-approved for these offers.
So, how did Emily get so many targeted Chase card offers? It’s unclear, but Emily said she is way under Chase’s 5/24 rule and only has the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card. She also noted that she has been using the Sapphire Preferred more frequently over the last year.
Related: 9 cards currently offering sign-up bonuses of 100,000 points or more
Bottom line
Chase targets some current cardholders for various offers through the “Just for you” section of its mobile app and website. Using this feature can help you snag a card for which you might not usually be eligible. But, the offers often aren’t better than the best publically available offer.
But, don’t despair if Chase hasn’t selected you for any targeted card offers. Offers change periodically, so it’s worth checking back regularly to see what new offers might have loaded. And, just because Chase hasn’t targeted you for a card offer doesn’t mean you can’t still apply and be approved.
The information for these targeted offers were collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Featured image by MStudioImages/Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.