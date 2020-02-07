Chewie, we’re home: Disney’s Star Wars hotel to begin accepting reservations this year
Start saving up those “credits” now because Disney World has just announced that the Star Wars hotel, known officially as Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, will begin accepting reservations later this year.
The story of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films may have just ended, but the saga of Star Wars is far from over. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is now fully open with two attractions at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland and Disney is now hard at work building the Star Wars-themed hotel.
When Disney’s first Star Wars-themed hotel opens in 2021, your family will be able to board a spaceship near Disney’s Hollywood Studios and not touch the ground again for two nights — or at least, that’s what it will feel and look like.
Whereas the Star Wars Rise of the Resistance attraction within Galaxy’s Edge changes the game when it comes to how immersive a theme park ride can get, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is set to change the rules when it comes to theme park hotels.
While there are plenty of things we don’t know yet about Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, we have now learned quite a bit. Based on official intel from Disney, documents filed with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and our own drive-bys, here is everything we know about the Star Wars hotel.
It’s not just a Star Wars hotel — it’s an experience
This won’t be a hotel you just book to stay at while on a Disney World vacation. Instead, it is a two-night immersive adventure aboard the Starship Halcyon. Perhaps in some ways, it makes more sense to think of it as a themed Disney cruise where you live out a Star Wars story, in that meals and activities are all part of the package.
Upon arrival at the “terminal,” you’ll complete your earthly tasks and then enter a launch pod that blasts you off into space toward the Halcyon ship for your boarding with the main starcruiser.
Along the way, the “windows” above will show you the stars as well as the space cruiser in the distance. You’ll no longer see Central Florida at all — the magic of technology will completely immerse you in what should look and sound like space.
You’ll then dock with Halcyon, hearing the “whoosh” of the airlock as your launch pod engages and you’ll emerge into the ship’s atrium. Once onboard, you’ll start two nights and three days of your Star Wars dreams.
Guest rooms (er, cabins) will sleep up to five and have a view of space from the “window,” which will change as your journey continues and you explore new parts of the galaxy. You’ll also see familiar friends, such as Chewbacca and, of course, a few foes, too.
As part of your multiday journey on Halcyon, you’ll take a special journey to Black Spire Outpost (aka Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge). You’ll be invited to the bridge of Halcyon to demonstrate navigation and defense skills you’ve learned, and maybe even get a chance to pilot the galactic starcruiser.
Kids and adults alike will follow in the footsteps of Luke, training to use a lightsaber. During the voyage, they’ll be allowed to explore the mechanics of the ship and may even find hidden spots where the crew hold meetings. After all that hard work, there’s a place to relax called the Silver C Lounge.
It’s right next to Disney’s Hollywood Studios
If you drive near Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can look out the window and take a look at the construction for yourself. You’ll find the hotel very close to the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge portion of Hollywood Studios. In fact, in this photo of the hotel’s construction from Aug. 2019, you can spot three spires from Galaxy’s Edge in the background. That’s how close the hotel is to the park.
But — it’s not connected to the park, so your “on planet excursions” will likely involve a transport of some sort for the short journey.
Disney’s Star Wars hotel is small
We don’t know exactly how many cabins will be on this starship, but we’re guessing the Halcyon won’t have more than about 100 rooms. Let’s pause for a minute to digest just how small that would be.
Disney’s Caribbean Beach has around 2,000 rooms, and even the more compact deluxe hotels, such as Disney’s Contemporary Resort, still ring in at more than 600 rooms. And, just for clarity, even at those larger sizes, the resorts sell out — regularly.
We haven’t heard official numbers on the size of the hotel, but there are clues in some official applications if you want to nerd out with us.
The term “key” is generally used in the hotel industry to detail how many rooms you plan to construct. For example, the new Super Duper Inn will be five stories tall with 400 keys. Or, the new Super Duper Inn will cost $100,000 per key to construct. In the application below, there’s also a calculation for maximum water flow. See the image below:
The notes at the bottom say “100 keys x 230 gpd/key.” If we translate that into English, the assumption is that each guest room will be responsible for about 230 gallons of water per day. That includes showers, toilet flushes, sink use and likely a calculation for food prep, etc. If the first floor is 34 rooms, then the second floor and third floor have a similar footprint, backing up the assertion that 100 rooms is about the right number. This is a really small property. For perspective, your typical roadside Hampton Inn or Holiday Inn Express is probably 80 to 100 rooms.
California Coaster Kings did a great job stitching together some of the plan images, along with adding a bit of color for perspective. Here’s what we believe the layout of the Star Wars hotel will look like:
The hotel plans feature one table-service restaurant, with a buffet line near the back, a larger open space and booths for four to six people around the perimeter.
Outside the restaurant, we find some themed spaces labeled Brig, Dojo and Transport Hall. We see a shuttle bus area that seems to be covered and/or connected to the hotel, most likely to simulate the “pods.” That’s all consistent with the theatrics expected for the immersive experience.
A hotel this small will be a major departure from Disney World’s previous ventures, which makes sense as Disney states this is an all-new experience.
How much will the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser cost?
We know that the Star Wars-themed hotel will open in 2021, and that reservations will open this year. But Disney has remained tight-lipped on just how much a two-night stay will cost. (Though trust us, we did ask.)
But here are some numbers we do know. A Disney theme park ticket generally costs about $130 per day, per person. A deluxe Disney hotel can easily cost $400–$500 per night. Meals at Disney can cost $100 per person, per day if you have at least one character or signature dining experience each day.
Start adding those numbers together, round upward for the exclusive, immersive nature of this experience and … We wouldn’t be shocked if a cabin for a family of four costs close to $3,000 for the two-night journey if they go with an all-in number. Maybe we’ll get lucky and it will be closer to $1,000 per night for a family (again, not unlike a Disney cruise), but I’m not expecting this to be a budget-friendly experience.
Bottom line
We aren’t certain about every detail about the Star Wars hotel. But — we think it’s safe to say, based on the information we know, that a stay on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is going to be unlike anything we’ve seen before. Simple Disney supply and demand assumptions combined with the size of the structure mean this is probably going to be one hot space ticket.
What does all that point to? In the Disney World universe, a potentially out-of-this-world experience for an out-of-this-world price. That said, we’re saving up our credits now and can’t wait to book a journey into space.
