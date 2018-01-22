This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If your small business charges thousands of dollars a month in expenses, you should have no problem meeting the monster spending requirements needed to qualify for the best business card bonuses. You’ll earn 50,000 points with The Business Platinum® Card from American Express, for example, after you make $10,000 in qualifying purchases within the first three months of cardmembership, plus another 50,000 points if you spend an additional $15,000 in the first three months. That card comes with a hefty $450 annual fee.
But if your budget for office supplies, travel and other business expenses is more modest, you can still find a new business credit card with a decent bonus — and a more moderate spending requirement to boot. What’s more, a number of these cards won’t hit you with a high annual fee. Some are even free.
We found five small business credit cards that offer good to very good bonuses with a spending requirement of $1,000 or less. Remember, you don’t necessarily have to own a formal business to qualify for these cards. If you have a side hustle or sell items on eBay to earn extra cash, you may be able to apply for a small business credit card as a sole proprietor by simply using your Social Security number on the application.
1. Bank of America Business Advantage Cash Rewards Mastercard credit card
Bonus: $300 statement credit after you make $3,000 in purchases within 90 days of account opening.
Annual fee: None
Earning rates: Earn 3% cash back on category of your choice; gas stations, office supply stores, travel, TV/telecom & wireless, computer services or business consulting services and 2% cash back on dining on the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year; then 1% thereafter. Earn an unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. This card ranks among the best business cash-back credit cards.
2. Bank of America Business Advantage Travel Rewards World Mastercard credit card
Bonus: 25,000 points when you spend $1,000 in the first 60 days, which can be redeemed for a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases
Annual fee: None. This is one of the top no-fee business credit cards.
Earning rates: 3 points per every dollar spent on travel purchases (car, hotel, airline) booked through the Bank of America Travel Center. Earn an unlimited 1.5 points for every dollar spent on all other purchases.
3. Gold Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express
Bonus: 30,000 bonus miles after you make $1,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn up to $300 in statement credits on Delta purchases made directly with Delta on your new card within your first 3 months. Offer ends 8/15/19.
Annual fee: $95 (waived the first year) (See Rates & Fees)
Earning rates: 2 miles on every dollar spent on purchases made directly with Delta, 1 mile for every eligible dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
Additional perks: Receive priority boarding on Delta flights; your first checked bag is free; and grab a 20% discount on in-flight purchases.
4. Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express
Bonus: 50,000 bonus SkyMiles and 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $3,000 during the first three months of cardmembership. Offer ends 11/7/18. Based on TPG’s valuations, those miles are worth $600.
Annual fee: $195. That’s the highest annual fee for cards on our list, but it’s a significant step down from the airline’s premium biz card, the Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card, which comes with a whopping $450 annual price tag (See Rates & Fees).
Earning rates: 2 miles on every dollar spent on purchases made directly with Delta, 1 mile for every eligible dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
Additional perks: Receive a domestic main cabin round-trip companion certificate each year upon renewal of your card. Receive priority boarding on Delta flights, a first checked bag for free and a 20% discount on in-flight purchases.
5. Business Green Rewards Card from American Express
For rates and fees of the , please click here
Bonus: 5,000 Membership Rewards points after your first purchase on the card. TPG values Membership Rewards points at 1.9 cents apiece, meaning this welcome bonus is worth $95.
Annual fee: $95 (waived the first year) (See Rates & Fees)
Ongoing rewards: 2 points for each dollar you spend on eligible purchases at amextravel.com, 1 point for each dollar you spend on all other eligible purchases.
Additional perks: Pay no additional fee for employee cards.
Bottom Line
You’re probably not going to earn a premium welcome bonus without shelling out some serious cash, but it might not make sense for you to stretch your business budget just to score a bunch of miles or points. That’s where the value of a business credit card with a low spending requirement comes in.
You’ll also miss out on some premium perks the cards with high annual fees offer — like free airport lounge access, rebates on TSA PreCheck or Global Entry application fees and annual flight credits — but you’re also being asked for far less in return. These low spending requirement cards are right for someone looking to enjoy some rewards without having to break the bank to do it.
Illustration by ilyast/Getty Images
