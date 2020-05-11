6 simple rules to stay out of credit card debt
Many consumers struggle with credit card debt – TPG himself struggled with credit card debt when he was younger. But, it is possible to use credit cards without getting into financial trouble. And, doing so is critical if you’re looking to maximize your travel through points, miles and rewards credit cards.
Whether you’re new to credit cards or are simply working to get your finances in order, learning how to use credit cards responsibly is important. Here are some simple rules that you can follow to stay out of credit card debt.
Treat cards like you would cash
There are many reasons to use a credit card instead of cash. One primary reason is protections, but credit cards can also help you build credit and earn rewards. But, for many consumers, handing over $100 in cash causes more emotional pain than handing over their credit or debit card.
It can be tempting to use credit cards — especially credit cards with a 0% intro APR — as a tool for deferring payment for something you want now but can’t afford. But, one of the best ways to stay out of credit card debt is to not make purchases that you wouldn’t — or couldn’t — make using funds in your bank account.
Make a budget and stick to it
If you’re looking to stay out of credit card debt, it’s important to make a budget and stick to it. Making and using a budget allows you to:
- Evaluate and improve your spending habits
- Determine how large of an emergency fund you need (more on this in the next section)
- Calculate how much income to save
- Spend within your means
There are many budgeting techniques that you can use, so select the one that’s the best fit for you. At a high level, you should be considering how to split your income between your needs, wants and savings — and identifying expenses that can be reduced or eliminated if there’s not enough income to cover everything.
Create an emergency fund
You never know when you may face unexpected expenses such as medical bills. Likewise, you may lose your job and need funds to rely on savings while looking for work. For these reasons, it’s important to have an emergency fund.
An emergency fund is a safety net that you can use to pay for unplanned but necessary expenses that you otherwise can’t afford. Ideally, you’ll build up your emergency fund and then never use it. But, having an emergency fund can help you stay out of credit card debt, since you can use it to cover expenses in a pinch.
Financial planners usually recommend setting aside three to six months worth of expenses in your emergency fund — but you may want to keep more or less, depending on your situation. Of course, if you need to dip into your emergency fund you should always work to restock it. And, if your monthly expenses increase, it’s smart to increase your emergency fund accordingly.
Pay your statement balance in full each month
If you want to avoid credit card debt, you’ll need to pay your statement balance in full each month on or before your due date. Doing so will prevent interest from being charged on your account.
If you don’t have cash flow issues, you may want to set up autopay on each of your credit card accounts so that you don’t have to worry about missing a payment. But, even if you set up autopay on your card accounts, you should still review your transactions each month to catch any fraudulent charges quickly.
If you absolutely can’t pay your balance in full, you should at least pay the minimum balance due by your due date. Doing so will prevent late fees and penalty interest rates, but you’ll accrue interest on the remaining balance. And, you’ll want to pay down your account balance to $0 as soon as you can to get out of credit card debt.
Minimize your expenses
One reason consumers get into credit card debt is because they simply have more expenses than their income can support. By making a budget, you’ll likely identify areas in which you can reduce or eliminate expenses.
You may be able to save big by reconsidering some of the largest expenses in your budget. For example, you may be able to use public transportation and ride-sharing instead of keeping a car. Or, your family may be able to get by with one car instead of two. Likewise, you may be able to move to a smaller home, apartment or condo — or to a less expensive area. By making some difficult decisions, you may be able to drastically reduce your expenses.
Watch for warning signs of credit card debt
There are some common early indicators when it comes to credit card debt. Specifically, be wary if any of the following apply to you:
- Struggling to pay your statement balance in full by your due date (especially if this happens for multiple months)
- Regularly charging up to your credit limit
- Turning to your emergency fund or savings for daily expenses
- Not having an emergency fund
- Not contributing regularly to savings
- Using cash advances on your credit card when you’re short on cash
- Repeatedly relying on balance transfers to shuffle debt around
If you find yourself doing some of the above, now is the time to improve your finances before you get into credit card debt.
Bottom line
Using your travel rewards credit cards can get you valuable points and miles along with amazing benefits like hotel free night certificates. But to truly get value out of your credit cards, it’s important to prioritize responsible use and follow these six rules to stay out of debt.
