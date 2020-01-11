Seattle-Tacoma International Airport 101: The best way to get to SEA
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Located about 15 miles south of Seattle and 20 miles north of Tacoma, the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) is the eighth busiest airport in the United States and currently serves about 50 million passengers a year.
As of early 2020, thirty-two airlines operate at SEA, serving 91 nonstop domestic destinations and 29 international destinations, including seasonal operations. Alaska Airlines and Delta Air Lines are the top carriers for both domestic and international passengers.
There are a wide variety of ways to get to and from SEA airport, including light rail, bus, car, ride-share, taxi, shuttle van, limo and town car. If you bike there, there are spots to lock up as well.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips!
Here’s a rundown of the various options.
Public transportation
In 2018, Seattle ranked in the Top 10 for worst traffic cities in North America, so if you’re headed to or from downtown Seattle during many parts of the day, the Link Light Rail will be your fastest and least expensive option.
Sound Transit’s Link Light Rail currently runs from the city of SeaTac up through downtown Seattle to the University of Washington, and the system is being expanded. The service operates from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday and from 6 a.m. to midnight on Sundays.
Depending on the time of day, trains arrive and depart about every 6 to 15 minutes.
The SeaTac/Airport Light Rail Station is connected to the airport parking garage via a covered (but not totally enclosed) walkway (0.3 miles). A free Train-to-Plane shuttle cart for those with mobility issues or excess luggage operates daily from 5 a.m. to midnight.
Transit time on the Link light rail SEA to downtown Seattle is about 35 minutes.
Buy tickets ($3) at the machine in the station or download and use the Transit GO Ticket mobile app to purchase a ticket on your phone. Day passes are available. You won’t need to show your ticket to get on the light rail, but fare checkers often board trains to check tickets.
King County Metro and Sound Transit offers bus service to many other Puget Sound destinations. The King County Metro bus stop is by the Light Rail Station; Sound Transit buses pick up at the south end of the main terminal on the lower level. Details on the routes/cities served, fares and pick-up/drop-off locations are on the SEA airport website.
Ride-share and shared shuttle service
Uber, Lyft and Wingz are the three app-based ride-share services currently authorized to serve SEA airport.
These services may drop passenger off at the terminal on the upper (departure) or lower (arrival) roads but Lyft, Uber/UberX and Wingz may only pickup in the designated area in the 3rd floor of the parking garage (by rows G through J in the orange and purple section). Attendants are on duty to help passengers connect with rides.
Transit time between the airport and downtown Seattle can be anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour, depending on traffic.
Ride-share fares between SEA and downtown Seattle can range from $35 to over $50, depending on time of day and type of service.
Scheduled Airporters and shared shuttle vans, including Shuttle Express, also serve SEA airport. Fares for the Shuttle Express Downtown Airporter start at around $25 per person, with scheduled stops at a variety of downtown hotels, including Crown Plaza, Fairmont Olympic, Grand Hyatt, Hilton, Renaissance, Sheraton, Warwick and Westin. This is a good option if you have luggage and are going to one of these hotels or a destination nearby.
Taxis
There are two taxi options at SEA airport: flat rate and metered.
Both flat rate and metered taxis wait for passengers on the third floor of the parking garage, on the north and south curb.
Flat rate taxis are two-color vehicles with 4-digit vehicle numbers and offer a flat price based on the ZIP code you’re heading to.
One-color taxi cabs have a 3-digit vehicle numbers and operate like traditional metered cabs with a drop price and per-mile charge.
Seattle Yellow Cab, Orange Cab and others offer a $40 flat rate from the Downtown Seattle Hotel District to SEA airport. (At certain times a $1 gas surcharge may be applied). There is, however, no flat rate from the airport to downtown Seattle, but rates generally start a $40, depending on time of day.
Car service
Limos and town cars, pre-booked and booked-on-demand, are a more expensive option of course, but a very convenient option.
STILA (206 243-1811) limos and town cars are available on the north and south curbs on the 3rd floor of the parking garage, in an area designated as the Ground Transportation Plaza. STILA offers flat rate fares to downtown Seattle for $45 and drivers may pick up passengers curbside if requested.
Many other limo services, including Blacklane, serve SEA airport as well, but only STILA has cars officially stationed in the transportation plaza.
Other options
If you’re renting a car, board a shuttle outside the bag claim level at either the north end of the terminal (by Alaska Airlines) or the south end (by the international airlines) for a short ride to the off-site rental car facility. Shuttles operate 24 hours a day.
If family or friends offer to pick you up at the airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has a cellphone lot with 200 parking spaces, free Wi-Fi, free parking for up to 20 minutes and electric charging stations.
Bottom line
There are a wide variety of options for getting to and from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), including public transportation, taxis, limos, shared shuttle vans, rental cars and, of course, friends and family willing to make the drive.
You best option may be determined by budget, traffic, time of day and the amount of luggage or number of kids you’ve got in tow.
Not sure what to choose or need more information? Call the Ground Transportation Booth for help: (206) 787-5906.
WELCOME OFFER: 30,000 Points + $100 Away statement credit (through 1/15/2020) Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: up to $100 annual CLEAR statement credit, up to $100 annual LoungeBuddy statement credit, 3x points on travel and transit, 3x points on restaurants worldwide
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits towards any eligible purchase made directly with Away in your first 3 months. Offer ends 1/15/2020.
- Plus, earn 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide.
- Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits per year on your LoungeBuddy purchases. Use the American Express® Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy to any of the lounges in the LoungeBuddy network — no memberships, elite statuses, or first class tickets required.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $150 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.