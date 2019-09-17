This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
One of the best airline promotions for families looking to cross the pond (and perhaps chase the Northern Lights) has officially returned. Until September 27, 2019, you can book an adult ticket from the U.S. to Scandinavia on Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) and children aged 11 years and under can travel with that paid adult for a $0 base fare!
Buy adult ticket to Scandinavia, get up to 8 kids tickets “free”
With this unique promo that SAS is calling “Travelers Start Young,” with one paid adult ticket, up to eight children can travel for just the cost of taxes and fees from SAS’ seven U.S. gateways: Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. to Sweden, Denmark, Norway or Finland. Taxes and fees for children on these routes are often around $60 – $70 per round-trip.
The deal is valid in SAS Go, SAS Go Light (checked bag for a fee) or SAS Plus (premium economy) classes. This time around, the valid travel dates span November 1–December 1, 2019 and January 8–March 25, 2020. While Scandinavia is beautiful, you could easily use this as an affordable way to cross the Atlantic and then add a flight onto wherever you wished to go in Europe.
For those not familiar with SAS, there are three classes of service. SAS Go is economy. Meals are included on flights from the U.S. to Scandinavia but you’ll pay for a seat assignment if you want to book one in advance.
SAS Plus is essentially premium economy with more legroom, wider seats, and adjustable headrests and footrests. In SAS Plus, you’ll also get many of the perks of SAS Business including lounge access, a three-course meal, SAS Fast Track, priority boarding, free Wi-Fi and two included checked bags. Seat selection is free. SAS Plus does cost several hundred dollars more than SAS Go, but only for the adult ticket. The free child tickets in that same cabin will still ring in as just the roughly $50 – $70 in taxes and fees under this promo.
SAS Business gives you the most roomy seat of all classes and it extends to a fully flat bed, but it’s not available with this sale.
Naturally, the exact total price for your journey will depend on when and where you want to fly, but you can use the SAS low fare calendar to easily spot the cheapest days to fly.
Prices for round-trip economy tickets from the U.S. to eligible destinations start at around $500 – $600 for adults, with children tacking on about $50 to $70 in taxes/fees per ticket. As an example, you can fly one adult and five children from Newark (EWR) to Copenhagen (CPH) for just $864 in economy — that breaks down to $144 per person.
For premium economy SAS Plus tickets, adults can expect a couple hundred dollars more each way, but child tickets should price in the same $50 to $70 range. It could be worth considering that upcharge if you can handle the increased adult price since the kids would also enjoy SAS Plus. Just $238 round-trip per person (based on one adult and five kids) in premium economy to Europe is an incredible deal.
Use miles to purchase additional adult seats
If you want to minimize your cash outlay for a large family trip to Scandinavia, consider just paying for one adult to obtain the child tickets and then the other adult(s) or children older than 11 could use miles. Since SAS is in the Star Alliance, you can book a SAS award ticket via a partner such as United or Aeroplan. In the case of Aeroplan, you can transfer Amex Membership Rewards points to Aeroplan at a 1:1 ratio from cards such as The Platinum Card® from American Express or The Business Platinum® Card from American Express. You could also transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to United MileagePlus on a 1:1 basis. Earn Ultimate Rewards points with cards like Chase Sapphire Reserve or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card.
However, an economy round-trip award on SAS will cost you around 60,000 miles in partner programs, so it may not be a good use of miles if cash prices are low.
You may be even better served by purchasing all of your SAS tickets with a credit card such as the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card or the Discover it® Miles and then wipe out the cost of the purchase using the miles from one of those cards at a rate of 1 cent per point.
Bottom line
Scandinavia is not only beautiful, but also lauded to be quite a family-friendly (and happy) travel destination. Be sure to check out these Scandinavian experiences while you’re there.
There are no promo codes or special links necessary to use to get this SAS buy-one-get-several deal. Simply head to the SAS website, make your booking as normal, and the price for the eligible child tickets should display as only the taxes.
