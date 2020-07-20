You can now redeem Chase, Citi and Amex points for charity — here’s how
Travel as we once knew it has changed. Destinations — and the means to get to them — remain limited for the foreseeable future.
However, that doesn’t mean you can’t put your hard-earned points to use right now. If you’re struggling to figure out how to maximize your credit card points — or sitting on a glut of them — consider making a donation to a cause you care about. Both Chase and Citi have added new options to make it possible to donate points to a variety of not-for-profit organizations.
Chase adds charities to ‘Pay Yourself Back’ feature
Back in May, Chase made a splash with new ways to redeem Ultimate Rewards points on both the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve.
The Pay Yourself Back feature allows Sapphire cardholders to offset certain purchases at a more favorable rate. Through Sept. 30, Chase Sapphire Reserve customers can redeem points at 1.5 cents apiece while Chase Sapphire Preferred customers can redeem Ultimate Rewards for 1.25 cents each. Purchases included grocery stores, home improvement stores and dining establishments — in addition to the existing travel category.
Recently, Chase quietly added another category for enhanced Ultimate Rewards redemptions — select charities. These are the eligible nonprofit organizations for Pay Yourself Back:
- American Red Cross
- Equal Justice Initiative
- Feeding America
- Habitat for Humanity
- International Medical Corporation
- Leadership Conference Education Fund
- NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund
- National Urban League
- Thurgood Marshall College Fund
- United Negro College Fund
- United Way
- World Central Kitchen
This curated list of 12 nonprofits includes a mix of social and racial justice, humanitarian aid and hunger relief organizations. To redeem points, simply donate to the nonprofit directly and then log in to your Ultimate Rewards account to redeem points toward the donation amount.
Citi adds new ThankYou Rewards charitable partners
If you have an excess of ThankYou Rewards points, Citi has announced four new charity partner redemption options. These nonprofits include:
- UNICEF USA
- UNICEF Kid Power
- No Kid Hungry
- World Central Kitchen
Previously, donations to the American Red Cross and Smile Train were the only options for using ThankYou points.
Each point is worth one cent and you must select between $25 (2,500 points), $50 (5,000 points) or $100 (10,000 points) donations. These set thresholds limit the usefulness of using points but it’s still a significant step forward for Citi cardholders who get another redemption option. In fact, Citi has noticed an increase of 234% from 2019 to 2020 with these types of point donations.
Donating Amex Membership Rewards points
American Express has been the perennial front-runner when it comes to using your points for charity.
Through a long-standing partnership with JustGiving, Amex cardholders can donate Membership Rewards points (at a 1 cent per point valuation) to thousands of 501(c)3 nonprofits. Even better, the portal allows you to donate points for all or part of the donation amount, without the need for a specific amount.
Bottom line
During this time of economic turmoil and social inequity, now is an important time to donate and make a difference, if means allow.
Through these credit card partnerships, it’s even easier to do so using your points. Amex takes the crown when it comes to the sheer breadth of organizations you can donate to, but Chase cardholders now get more charitable value on a per point basis.
Hopefully, all card issuers will provide even more flexibility and redemption opportunities for causes as we move towards the future.
Featured photo by Jacob Lund / Shutterstock.
