4 reasons why you should visit Cape Town, South Africa
Surely you’ve heard of Table Mountain and the cute little penguins on Boulders Beach. But there are so many other reasons why you should add Cape Town to your list of places to visit — one day.
1. The weather
Let’s talk about the weather before anything else. If you didn’t know it already, South Africa is in the Southern Hemisphere, which means that it’s their summer when it’s our winter and vice versa, making Cape Town a very tempting destination for some winter sun.
In January when we’re all suffering from the winter blues, you can expect an average high temperature in Cape Town of a very pleasant 78 degrees Fahrenheit. Even in summer, Cape Town is worth a visit as maximum temperatures in July — right in the middle of the country’s winter — sit at around 64 degrees — a far cry from our sub-zero winter temperatures.
2. Some of the best scenery in the world
Cape Town probably has one of the most spectacular backdrops of any city in the world — Table Mountain. Pretty much anywhere you are in the city, there will be either a view of South Africa’s most-visited attraction, the sea or if you’re in a really good spot, both!
The city is fairly small and is surrounded by rugged landscape. You can take hikes for breathtaking views or long strolls along some pretty stunning beaches. Rest assured, whatever you end up doing, you’re sure to find a photo opportunity or two along the way.
3. Wine
If you like a good glass of vino from time to time, then Cape Town will be right up your street. The legislative capital of South Africa is nestled on the coast of the country’s Western Cape where the majority of its wine regions are.
There are many regions to choose from, with the most popular tourist wine hotspot in the Cape Winelands being Stellenbosch. A great alternative would be Constantia, which dates back to 1685 and is only 30 minutes away from Cape Town by car.
4. It’s relatively cheap
If you’re slowly but surely being convinced that you should book yourself on the next flight to Cape Town but you’re thinking that such a great trip will come at a price — well, you’re wrong. Thanks to a very weak rand (South Africa’s currency), you can get a lot of bang for your buck in South Africa.
Comparing the price of a beer is usually a pretty foolproof way to understand whether somewhere is cheap in comparison. Given that the average beer will set you back 35 rand (around $2.30 at the time of writing), I think we’d all agree that that’s a very decent price.
In terms of eating out, the most expensive meals in casual hangouts like Yours Truly will cost you a maximum of about $11. Then there are places like The Harbour House on the V&A Waterfront where you can expect prices not too dissimilar from the U.S.
Bottom line
Whether you’re a Cape Town expert or you’ve never been before, Cape Town is a great option for a vacation. Between the great wine, weather and scenery, and soon even more accessibility, it’s a great time to head to South Africa.
Featured photo by Danielle Vito/The Points Guy
