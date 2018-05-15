This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you travel frequently for work, the Business Platinum® Card from American Express is an indispensable tool that can make your life easier. While the $595 annual fee might seem daunting (See Rates & Fees) — and you have to spend a lot to earn the full elevated welcome bonus — the card comes with a formidable array of benefits.
The trick is being aware of all those perks so you can make the most of them. In this post, we’ll examine the many ways to get maximum value from your Business Platinum card; best of all, you can sign up for most of these benefits directly on the American Express website.
Welcome Bonus
Currently, the official bonus for the Business Platinum Card is up to 100,000 points; 50,000 points after you spend $10,000 and an extra 50,000 points after you spend an additional $15,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of Card Membership. Membership Rewards points are worth 1.9 cents each according to TPG’s most recent valuations. That equates to $950 in value for the initial bonus and $475 for the second tier, for a total of $1,425.
Granted, the spending requirements are steep, but small businesses or sole proprietors can time their application to coincide with periods of heavy travel or purchases of equipment or furniture.
Airport Lounge Access
This is one area where the Business Platinum Card really shines. Cardholders have access to the proprietary collection of American Express International and Centurion lounges. You can also relax in the Delta Sky Club when traveling on a Delta ticket (although you do have to pay $29 for guests). In addition, you’re granted admission to the Airspace and Escape lounges, and you receive a Priority Pass Select membership that gets you into another 1,200+ lounges around the world.
$200 Airline Fee Credit
As a Business Platinum cardholder, you can select a qualifying airline at the beginning of each calendar year. You receive a $200 statement credit toward incidental purchases with that airline, such as bag fees and in-flight food and beverage.
There are two important things to remember about the airline fee credit:
- Cardholders are eligible to receive it based on the calendar year, not their membership year; if you apply for the card as late as December, you can receive the credit twice during your first year of membership.
- Although the credit technically doesn’t apply to airfare, it’s possible in many cases to use the $200 to purchase airline gift cards that can then be used to offset air tickets. Make sure to purchase them in denominations of $100 or less.
Hotel Status
You’ll have Gold status in the Hilton Honors program as a Business Platinum cardholder, which gives you benefits such as accelerated point earning, free breakfast at many brands (Conrad, Doubletree, Hilton, Curio, Hilton Garden Inn and Tapestry Collection), room upgrades, late checkout, lounge access and a fifth night free on award stays.
You also receive Starwood Gold status, which matches to Gold in the newly combined program. The benefits are similar to Hilton but without the lounge access, complimentary breakfast and free night on award stays.
Car Rental Status
Here’s a perk to delight the road warrior: The Business Platinum Card gives members Avis Preferred status, as well as enrollment in Hertz Gold Plus Rewards and National Car Rental Emerald Club Executive status.
Purchase Bonus and Discounts
One of the benefits unique to the Business Platinum Card is the ability to generate a 50% point bonus on purchases of $5,000 or more. For every eligible $5,000 your business spends, you’ll accrue 7,500 Membership Rewards points.
When redeeming points for travel, you’ll also receive a 35% rebate on any airfare purchased with points on your selected qualifying airline or on business or first-class flights with any airline.
Free Global Entry/TSA PreCheck
Once every four years, cardholders receive a credit to cover the cost of Global Entry ($100) or TSA PreCheck ($85). You can double-dip on this benefit by registering for Global Entry first, which makes you eligible for the expedited security of TSA PreCheck. Global Entry makes your re-entry into the US smooth and painless, while PreCheck speeds up the airport security experience. You’ll have to add your Known Traveler ID to your frequent flyer accounts, and you’ll also need to pay for the benefit with your card to receive the application fee back as a statement credit.
Boingo Hotspots and GoGo Wi-Fi
With the Business Platinum Amex, you can stay connected both on the ground and in the air. Cardholders receive complimentary Wi-Fi with the Boingo American Express Preferred Plan, which provides access to 1,000,000 global hotspots with no roaming fees. In addition, you’ll receive 10 Gogo Wi-Fi passes each calendar year for use on flights. Registration is required for both benefits.
Fine Hotels & Resorts
American Express Fine Hotels and Resorts is a collection of nearly 1,000 premier properties around the globe. As a Business Platinum member, you’ll receive the following when you book a room with your card:
- Daily breakfast for two
- Room upgrade, when available
- Guaranteed 4:00pm checkout
- Early check-in, when available
- Complimentary in-room wi-fi (some exclusions apply)
- A property amenity such as a $100 dining or spa credit
Benefits vary from property to property, but some hotels routinely give members awesome amenities, and in some cases you can even book free nights on the FHR website.
Business Platinum Concierge
If your personal assistant can’t make the trip with you, rely on the Business Platinum Card Concierge for help with hard-to-get restaurant reservations and concert tickets, as well as arranging meetings and booking transportation. To get in touch, call the number on the back of your card and say “Concierge” when prompted, or send a request from the email linked to your account to PlatinumRequests@concierge.americanexpress.com.
Additional Travel Benefits
Car Rental Insurance: American Express provides secondary coverage when you decline collision damage waiver at the counter and pay for the entire rental with your card.
Baggage Insurance: You may be compensated for lost, stolen or damaged baggage when traveling on a common carrier, provided the entire trip has been charged to your card. Coverage is limited to $3,000 per traveler, per trip, which includes a limit of $2,000 for checked or carry-on baggage and $1,000 for items such as jewelry or electronics (New York residents are limited to $2,000 per covered traveler, per trip, with a maximum of $10,000).
Travel Accident Insurance: You’re covered up to $500,000 for accidental death or dismemberment while traveling on a common carrier.
Global Assist Hotline: When traveling more than 100 miles from home, you have 24/7 access to medical, legal, financial or other emergency services such as passport replacement and cash wires (charges may apply).
In addition, the card offers benefits such as no foreign transaction fees (See Rates & Fees), extended warranty (up to one year) and purchase protection (up to 90 days in case of theft, loss or damage to an item).
Bottom Line
The Business Platinum Card provides invaluable services for the road warrior: a global airport lounge collection, hotel and car rental status, a $200 annual airline fee credit, reimbursement for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck and much more. Taken together, these perks can make life much easier, and enjoyable, when traveling.
For rates and fees of the Amex Business Platinum Card, please click here.
