11 incredible all-inclusives for people who hate all-inclusives
Let’s face it: Over the years, all-inclusive resorts have earned a bad rap with travelers. Images of spring breakers, lackluster buffets and tacky decor might come to mind. But recently, a new generation of luxury all-inclusive properties has emerged. And let me tell you, these all-inclusive resorts are seriously reimagining the genre.
Whether you want to go skiing and cave spelunking in Iceland, snorkeling and diving in Fiji or hiking and marshmallow-roasting in Tennessee, there’s an upscale all-inclusive for every type of traveler — and these 11 resort destinations are guaranteed to make you a convert.
Even though you can't use points to stay at most of these properties, you can still be strategic about how and where you book.
Or, consider using your fixed-value miles to "erase" the travel purchase from your statement.
For travelers ready to escape to nature
Puku Ridge
Deep inside Zambia’s South Luangwa National Park is Puku Ridge, the new all-inclusive safari destination of your dreams that opened at the end of 2019. Chiawa Safaris and Chichele Safaris have teamed up to open this conservation property comprising eight glamorous tents with private pools, rooftop stargazing and all the high-end amenities you could need while on the lookout for wildlife.
Professional viewing drives and bush walks to see elephants and lions are included, as are airport transfers, meals, beverages and laundry. Just keep in mind, guests must pay a steep $110 tourism, conservation and carbon collection fee per person, per night.
The details: Rates begin at $788 per person, per night, on off-peak dates.
Twin Farms
Twin Farms is New England charm personified. An hour and a half from Burlington, Vermont, this all-inclusive is perfect for travelers who want to enjoy nature at any season you choose. Cozy fireplaces and hot chocolate are ready throughout your stay during the winter, while summer stays are punctuated by s’mores and nature walks.
Come to practice tennis, Japanese Furo, snowshoeing or one of the dozen nature-based activities included in your stay. After a full day outside, bask in the comfort of your private hot tub cottage or two-level barn. Each accommodation is unique and filled with character.
The details: Rooms typically start around $2,000 per night.
For travelers who want to relax
Bungalows Key Largo
Bungalows Key Largo, the only all-inclusive in Key West, has mastered the art of chill. A newly reopened adults-only property where relaxation is the goal is pretty easy to achieve. Drive one hour south from Miami, and you’ll have a margarita in hand watching manatees float by. Spend time biking around the island, or reading a book on a lounge chair by the pool.
There are 135 bungalows decorated in shades of white and turquoise to match the ocean outside your door. Choose between a garden bungalow or an oceanfront bungalow — either way, they’ll have a luxurious outdoor tub. All meals, drinks, water sports and yoga classes are included.
The details: Rates start at $449 per person, per night, based on double occupancy.
Kokomo Private Island
A private island escape, anyone? At Kokomo Private Island in Fiji, every guest arrives via seaplane or helicopter to a welcome song from the warm staff. The luxury villas here are massive and boast Fijian touches, private beach access and ocean views. All meals are included, from their sumptuous breakfast buffet to handmade pizza and ice cream to fresh fish curry. Just remember, alcohol is not a part of the package.
The island’s long stretches of beach are perfect for soaking in the sunshine all day long. But if you feel like getting up from your lounge chair, many of the island’s nonmotorized activities are also included like snorkeling, banana boat rides, sea trampoline, sailing, kayaking and paddleboarding.
The details: A three-bedroom residence starts at $6,900 — so be sure to bring along at least eight other travelers with you to offset the cost.
For travelers seeking adventure
Deplar Farm
On the remote Troll Peninsula of Northern Iceland sits an elegant turf-roofed lodge with 13 stylish bedrooms. Deplar Farm is part of Eleven Experiences, a brand with incredible all-inclusive lodges around the world designed for adventure seekers. Each guest gets an experience manager to tailor-make an activity schedule (think: heliskiing in the winter and fishing in the summer, both of which are included).
Nearly everything at Deplar Farm is a part of your package, such as a soak in their Isopod flotation tanks. Gourmet meals are served at a communal table for all guests and, afterward, enjoy a soak in their thermal pool with a cocktail in hand as the northern lights dance across the sky.
The details: Rates start around 328,000 Icelandic króna ($2,240) per room — or you can buy out the entire property.
For travelers in search of total seclusion
Tierra Atacama
The Atacama Desert is one of the best places on Earth to go stargazing. At Tierra Atacama, nightly stargazing is included in the price of a room — as are daily excursions to see geysers in the Andes and flamingos in the salt flats.
Here, astronomer lovers can visit a tourist observatory nightly to see the stars, weather permitting, and view Saturn, shooting stars and other galaxies. Before your 9 p.m. stargazing excursion, try a variety of Chilean wines served at every meal to pair perfectly with steak and pico de gallo, or any item on their rotating multicourse all-inclusive menu.
The details: Mid-season rates for a two-night stay (the minimum) begin at $1,600 per person.
Calala Island
Does it get any more remote than a private-island retreat off the coast of Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast? Not really.
Travelers here can book one of four beachfront suites (the resort can only accommodate eight guests at a time) for a blissfully crowd-free stay. And you won’t spend any time fretting over ancillary fees either, because everything — your meals, beverages and activities — are included. Consider spending your days fishing (deep-sea, spearfishing, lobster diving and Nicaraguan line fishing), hopping around the Pearl Cays, kayaking or paddleboarding, scuba diving or snorkeling and picnicking on the beach. You can also file this property under: One of the most relaxing places on Earth.
The details: Rooms here routinely sell for over $2,000 a night, but Calala Island is a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH), meaning you can book with Hyatt points for a total steal.
For travelers who want to get fit
Bawah Reserve
Three hours off the coast of Singapore, Bawah Reserve is an eco-haven for travelers on a wellness journey. Arriving via seaplane to this group of six islands, your blood pressure instantly drops. One spa treatment a day is included with your stay, a rarity in the all-inclusive world. All meals featuring healthy dishes like poke bowls, organic granolas, homemade yogurt and fresh juices are covered.
Oceanside morning yoga or pilates classes are available, and there’s an indoor and outdoor gym. Watersports like kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, snorkeling and hiking throughout the island are included. If you’re looking for something specific when it comes to your wellness experience, tell the staff, and they’ll arrange everything. The only things not included are alcohol, motorized sports and transfers.
The details: A one-bedroom garden suite will cost $1,780 per person, per night based on double occupancy.
Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa
One of the year’s most-anticipated hotel openings, Miraval has just debuted its third all-inclusive wellness retreat on 380 acres of land in the scenic mountain region of western Massachusetts.
There’s no shortage of diversions for active travelers, who can split their time between an 18-hole golf course, hiking trails in the surrounding forest, an equine program and the 29,000-square-foot Life in Balance Spa. There are 28 treatment rooms and an indoor pool reserved for water-based treatments.
The details: Standard rooms start at 45,000 World of Hyatt points per night (plus 20,000 points for double occupancy). You can earn points with The World of Hyatt Credit Card.
For travelers who just want to eat
Blackberry Farm
Sitting on 4,200 acres in the Smoky Mountains, Blackberry Farm is where you go when you need to get away. Isolate yourself in a charming shiplap-clad cottages with a cozy fireplace.
You can easily embrace solitude into nature here, thanks to a variety of activities such as hiking through the mountains, fly fishing, cycling, horseback riding and much more. But Blackberry Farm is also renowned for its culinary program, and showcases “Foothills Cuisine” from the region at three different restaurants included with your stay, along with nonalcoholic beverages and self-guided activities.
The details: Rates begin at $745 per night, and a two-night stay is required.
Pullman Maldives
A slew of new all-inclusive properties have appeared in the Maldives, including the stunning Pullman Maldives All-Inclusive Resort Hotel, which has foodies drooling. This property opened the first organic vegan restaurant in the island nation and considers itself as the most generous all-inclusive resort in the Maldives. The breakfast buffet puts Las Vegas to shame. You can literally spend your entire day eating and drinking at their four à la carte restaurants.
The details: A beach villa here can set you back about $930 per night. Because this property is a member of AccorHotels, you can now transfer Capital One miles to Accor’s loyalty program at a 2 to 1 ratio. So, every 4,000 Capital One miles you transfer will become 2,000 ALL Rewards points. That’s about 40 euros (nearly $46) off your stay.
Featured photo courtesy of Puku Ridge.
