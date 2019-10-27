Is the Amex Green Card worth the annual fee?
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
While some issuers choose to launch new credit card products to keep up to date with the ever changing market, American Express has been on a spree the last few years of updating its charge cards, starting with the personal and business versions of the Platinum and Gold cards. The latest card to come out of the shop with some new features is the American Express® Green Card and today, we’re going to take a look at whether this card is worth its annual fee.
Is the Amex Green Card worth the annual fee?
As part of the refresh process, Amex raised the annual fee on the Amex Green Card to $150, and the fee is not waived for the first year (see rates and fees). This puts the American Express Green Card slightly above most entry level rewards cards, but clearly a few rungs below premium cards like The Platinum Card® from American Express.
Figuring out whether a card is worth its annual fee is really a two part question: Is the card worth it in the first year (factoring in the welcome bonus), and is it worth it long term?
New applicants to the Amex Green Card can earn a welcome bonus of 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $2,000 on purchases in the first three months, plus from now until January 15, 2020, they can earn up to a $100 statement credit for eligible purchases made with Away luggage during the first three months. TPG values Membership Rewards points at 2 cents each, making the points component of this bonus worth $600.
Away’s cheapest bags start at $195 for ‘The Kids’ Carry-On’ or $225 for the regular base carry-on. Prices for larger checked bags hover around $300 or more, so you’re looking at a 33-50% discount on the purchase of a new bag with this statement credit. That’s great if you’re in the market for luggage, but might not be enough to sway you to make a purchase if you’re happy with your current set.
Around $600 is about the bare minimum amount of value I look for in a new welcome offer, but the Amex Green Card might look more attractive to you if you’ve already earned a bunch of other Amex welcome bonuses and are running out of ways to boost your Membership Rewards point balance. Not only does Amex only let you earn the bonus on each of its cards once per lifetime, but you’re limited to holding five credit cards and five charge cards at a time. If you’ve already filled up most of your credit card slots with cobranded cards from Delta, Hilton or Marriott, adding a charge card like the American Express Green Card might make sense.
In addition to the raised fee and new welcome bonus, Amex also expanded the bonus categories on the Amex Green Card and added a few valuable perks. You’ll now earn 3x Membership Rewards points worldwide (a 6% return based on TPG’s valuations) on travel, restaurants and transit, including flights, hotels, home shares, campsites, tours, car rentals, ride shares, buses, subways, third-party travel websites and amextravel.com.
It’s interesting to see the American Express Green Card use such a broad definition of travel, while other Amex cards are very restrictive with their travel bonus categories. This broadly defined bonus category makes the Amex Green Card more closely rival the 3x earning on the Chase Sapphire Reserve, albeit with a much lower annual fee.
The other perks that will really move the needle for most customers are the up to $100 annual statement credit for a Clear® membership (which lowers your out of pocket cost for this expedited security program to $79 a year for a base membership) and up to $100 annual credit for LoungeBuddy access. If you’re able to max out both of these credits a year, this card more than pays for itself as you’ll save $200 and only pay $150 for your annual fee.
As TSA PreCheck lines grow longer, Clear is becoming the fastest option for expedited security at many airports around the country. Meanwhile the LoungeBuddy credit can be great if you don’t already hold a card that comes with a Priority Pass membership. The $100 credit should be good for about two passes a year, which is great for less frequent travelers.
Bottom line
The medium-sized bonus on the Amex Green card isn’t enough to vault this to the top of most lists, but if you’ve already applied for most other Amex cards, this can be a great way to quickly boost your Membership Rewards points balance. Longer term, this card more than pays for its elevated annual fee of $150 if you’re able to max out both the Clear and LoungeBuddy statement credits.
Add in the new broadly defined 3x bonus categories, and the refreshed Amex Green Card becomes a compelling choice for people looking for elevated travel benefits without the price tag of most premium credit cards.
For rates and fees of the Green from Amex card, please click here.
WELCOME OFFER: 30,000 Points + $100 Away statement credit (through 1/15/2020) Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: up to $100 annual CLEAR statement credit, up to $100 annual LoungeBuddy statement credit, 3x points on travel and transit, 3x points on restaurants worldwide
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits towards any eligible purchase made directly with Away in your first 3 months. Offer ends 1/15/2020.
- Plus, earn 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide.
- Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits per year on your LoungeBuddy purchases. Use the American Express® Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy to any of the lounges in the LoungeBuddy network — no memberships, elite statuses, or first class tickets required.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $150 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.