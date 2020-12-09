Get 500 free Hyatt points today only — plus 5 other ways the brand is helping travelers unwind
From the edge of the infinity pool at the one-bedroom Reflection Retreat, I gazed at the Santa Catalina Mountains. This rugged range hugs the entire Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa property, but there are few better places to watch the sunset transform the peaks into watermelon wedges than from a private patio complete with a heated plunge pool and a fire pit.
Everything about this property — the flagship for Hyatt’s wellness-focused Miraval brand — is designed to help guests relax and reconnect with nature. From the moment you arrive, you’re encouraged to stash your phone and unplug. And the all-inclusive format takes the stress out of traveling, since meals and many experiences are included in your nightly rate. Though I was anxious about taking my first big trip of the year, I felt completely at ease here.
We can probably all agree that there’s never been a better time to recharge and prioritize health. Fortunately, Hyatt has always emphasized the importance of well-being across all its brands — not just Miraval.
In fact, Hyatt is celebrating its third annual Global Day of Gratitude today, Wednesday, Dec. 9. You can even earn 500 World of Hyatt points just by completing a Headspace meditation in your World of Hyatt app today. (Keep reading to learn more about Hyatt’s partnership with Headspace below.)
During my entirely too-brief stay at Miraval Arizona, I took advantage of slow flow yoga, meditated with crystals, splurged on an hour-long massage and even spent time connecting with a particularly charming senior horse at the property’s ranch. I ate complimentary meals focused on balance and nutrition (though I could have subsisted entirely on coconut horchata smoothies) and took leisurely walks around the stunning property. Miraval Arizona is so seamlessly incorporated into the Sonoran desert, I encountered more wildlife on site than I did during a 7-mile hike through the Ventana Canyon.
For the first time in a long time, I returned from a work trip feeling genuinely refreshed and relaxed. It’s a testament to Miraval’s holistic and personalized approach to well-being.
Even if you can’t make it to Arizona, Hyatt can help you out if you’re feeling stressed or just need a break from the world right now. Here are five Hyatt experiences designed to make you healthier, happier and more relaxed.
Stay at a Hyatt spa property
There are more than 100 Hyatt spas across the globe, all of which draw on local traditions. The Onda Spa at the Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo, for example, incorporates ingredients and rituals from the indigenous Chorotega tribe. Treatments include purple corn body scrubs, a volcanic hot stone massage and an aloe-and-bamboo facial. And on the south shore of Kauai, the Hi’ilani Spa at The Lodge at Kukui’ula’ leans heavily on traditional Hawaiian practices.
You could even visit a Hyatt spa for the day — a flexible, low-commitment way to treat yourself during these strange and uncertain times. At The Lodge at Spruce Peak in Vermont, you can arrange a completely customized spa day and get 20% off a trio of services when you book them all in the same day. There are touchless therapies (compression boots and sound vibrations) and spa packages you simply won’t find outside Vermont. Think: a scrub and massage with locally brewed Stowe Cider and a hair treatment using beer.
Take a breath with Exhale
Hyatt’s wellness brand, Exhale, is perfect for travelers who want to make wellness a priority with a focus on fitness. There are more than 20 studios (the signature Barre + Cardio class is my personal favorite) and spas across the U.S. — even one at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek — but you don’t have to break a sweat or get a studio membership to experience Exhale. If you’re staying at a Hyatt House or Hyatt Place hotel, you can stream Exhale classes through your ensuite television.
And even if you’re stuck at home for the foreseeable future, you can get familiar with the brand through on-demand classes, livestream workouts and even virtual parties and facials. Seriously.
At the Exhale Virtual Spa, you can book a facial that includes a brief phone consultation with a professional esthetician who can help you find the right treatment for your skin. You’ll receive a customized skincare kit in the mail, and then schedule a step-by-step virtual appointment with your facialist, who will walk you through the products and applications.
Go for a ride at Miraval
Hyatt’s three Miraval properties are all renowned for their multifaceted approach to wellness. Every activity and experience is designed to help travelers be more mindful. There are extensive fitness offerings, full-service spas with tome-like treatment menus and plenty of activities to help you meditate, heal, connect with nature, eat healthier and more.
But one of Miraval’s signature offerings is the equine program, available at all three properties. Whether you’re staying in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert, Texas Hill Country or the Berkshires of Massachusetts, you can book the Miraval Equine Experience to learn more about yourself by discovering how you work with horses. After all, understanding your patterns of behavior is the first step toward making meaningful changes.
While brushing Clyde, a handsome cookies-and-cream horse at the Purple Sage Ranch at Miraval Arizona, a facilitator guided me to think about how I was interacting with him. She encouraged me to see how my reactions to Clyde might translate into my interactions with humans. It’s not your typical wellness treatment, but it can be a profound and grounding experience that helps you discover yourself — and build healthier relationships with others.
Clear your brain with Headspace
You don’t have to wait for Hyatt’s Global Day of Gratitude to meditate, because Hyatt has collaborated with Headspace to make mindfulness and meditation accessible to every guest, employee and customer.
In your World of Hyatt app, you’ll find complimentary mindfulness and sleep exercises, while more than 200 hotels and resorts have made guided meditations available in guest rooms. Plus, you can get a 30-day trial subscription to Headspace using the promo code Hyatt until Dec. 31, 2020.
Reconnect with nature
Few experiences are as therapeutic as getting out into the great outdoors, especially now.
As part of the Two Worlds Hospitality acquisition, Alila joined World of Hyatt in 2019. These luxurious properties are known for taking advantage of incredible natural locations (think: the limestone cliffs and pristine beaches of Bali; the canals and bamboo groves of Zhejiang, China) and a focus on upscale spa offerings. And though most Alila resorts are located in Asia, you don’t have to fly across the world to experience the brand’s high-end interpretation of wellness.
At Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort, travelers are deeply immersed in the surrounding redwoods and the California coast. Spa treatments draw on the landscape for inspiration and guests are encouraged to hike, picnic, go glamping and even learn falconry during their stay.
Featured photo of the Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi courtesy of Hyatt.
