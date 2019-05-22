This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the average American spends 1% of their budget annually on alcoholic beverages, and that number is even higher for millennials and baby boomers. So it’s important to take advantage of loyalty programs and credit cards that reward you with bonus points for alcohol purchases.
Unlike dining, there’s no credit card that offers extra points specifically for buying alcohol. Still, that doesn’t mean you can’t earn more than 1 cent per dollar on these purchases.
Factors to Consider
Alcohol is a broad spending category. Besides liquor stores, bars and restaurants, you can also buy booze, depending on the state, from grocery stores, drug stores and gas stations — even online. As such, purchases could fall under the categories of dining, groceries, gas or general non-bonus spending. So the number-one factor to consider is what type of vendor you’re purchasing from. Beyond that, it could be worth familiarizing yourself with the merchant codes of the vendors you frequent most. For instance, some gas stations have different coding for their pumps and the convenience stores attached to them. Likewise, bars don’t always code as restaurants.
Utilize Shopping Portals
If you’re ordering wine online, you’ll want to go through a cash-back or shopping portal. These are online hubs that allow you to earn extra rewards for shopping at various merchants by clicking through them to the retailer’s site. Payouts change frequently and vary between programs. Your best bet is to use a shopping portal aggregator like CashBackMonitor or EVReward to search for the store you want and quickly compare the current bonuses.
Below are the current offers for purchasing through Wine.com on CashBackMonitor. After comparing the value of the points with value of the cash back, we can tell that the best option would be to purchase through Lemoney.
Activate Amex and Chase Offers
If you’re an American Express or Chase card holder, be sure to check which Amex Offers and Chase Offers you are eligible for and add them to your card. These programs provide card holders with bonuses for spending with certain merchants.
You’ll need to log in to your online accounts to see which offers you are eligible for (offers tend to vary by card holder and credit card), but some Amex Offers that were available at the time of writing included:
- Chateau St. Jean Winery: Spend $125+, receive a $25 statement credit
- MarthaStewartWine.com: Spend $100, receive 2,000 Membership Rewards points, up to 3 times
- Sterling Vineyards: Spend $125+, receive a $25 statement credit
- Vinfolio Fine Wines: Spend $250+, receive 5,000 Membership Rewards points
- Wine Country Gift Baskets: Spend $75+, receive a $20 statement credit
- WineInsiders.com: Spend $65, receive 2,000 Membership Rewards points, up to 2 times
- Wine.com: Spend $50+, receive a $10 statement credit
- Wineaccess.com: Spend $150+, receive a $50 statement credit
- Winc Wines: Spend $50+, receive a $15 statement credit, up to to times
Choosing the Right Credit Card
Given all the types of vendors you could buy booze from, the best credit card will ultimately depend on where you’re purchasing it and what type of rewards you’re after. In general, bars typically code as restaurants, while liquor stores code as grocery stores and gas station convenience stores code as gas pumps. Below are some examples of how you can maximize points at different establishments.
|Merchant Category
|Points and Miles Cards
|Earning / Return Based on TPG’s valuations
|Cash-back Cards
|Return
|Restaurant
|Citi Prestige Card*
|5x points / 8.5%
|Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
|4%
|Grocery
|Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express*
|3x points / 6% on up to $6,000 per year (then 1x) at US supermarkets; 50% bonus when you use the card 30 times a month
|Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
|6% on $6,000 per year (then 1%) at US supermarkets
|Gas Station
|Citi Premier Card*
|3x points / 5.1%
|Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi
|4% on $7,000 (then 1%); requires Costco membership
|Target
|n/a
|n/a
|Target REDcard
|5%
|Convenience Store / Other Non-Bonus Merchant
|Chase Freedom Unlimited
|3% cash back (3x points) / 6% (if you have a card that earns Ultimate Rewards points) on $20,000 first year then 1.5% cash back (1.5x points)
|Citi Double Cash Card
|2% ( 1% when you buy plus 1% as you pay)
*The information for the Citi Prestige, Amex EveryDay Preferred, Citi Premier has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
As you can see in the table above, there’s no one card that’s perfect for all alcohol purchases. Fortunately, each card listed is good for more than just buying booze so there’s a good chance you’ll want one for each category. However, if you’d rather keep things simple, then there’s one card in particular that stands out.
That card is the Chase Freedom Unlimited. Earning 3% cash back (3x points) on the first $20,000 you spend in your first year, the card offers the highest return for all alcohol purchases, except for spending at restaurants/bars, in which the Citi Prestige wins. The Freedom Unlimited doesn’t have an annual fee, though you’ll need to pair it with a premium Chase Ultimate Rewards earning card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve or Ink Business Preferred Credit Card to get the maximum value from your points. After your first year with the card, you can pick up another card from the table above or stick with this one to earn a flat 1.5% cash back (1.5x points) (3%) on all purchases with no limits.
Bottom Line
There are many ways to make the most of your alcohol purchases. You’ll need to carry multiple credit cards and familiarize yourself with merchant codes to fully maximize your expenditures, though taking the easy road and sticking to one card that offers a solid overall return on everyday spending isn’t a bad option either.
Featured photo by Mario Gutiérrez / Getty Images.
