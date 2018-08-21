This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: The 60,000-point pricing detailed below is no longer available as of March 5, 2019. For details on Marriott redemption options, please visit How to Redeem Points With the Marriott Bonvoy Program.
As you’re probably well aware by now, Saturday was the day the fully unified Marriott, Ritz-Carlton and SPG loyalty program launched as one. Between the websites going offline, elite status levels not displaying correctly and difficulty booking high-end all-suites properties at the new (lower) rates of 60,000 Marriott points per night, the merger process hasn’t been entirely smooth sailing. However, lots of progress has been made, including 60,000-point all-suites properties becoming bookable.
Starting today, you can combine your Marriott and SPG accounts. This allows you to merge all of your rewards into a single account, and depending on how many elite nights you have in each account, possibly get bumped to a higher status level, as opposed to just having your status matched.
Keep in mind, however, that you should not combine your accounts if you’re just shy of earning lifetime elite status under the old SPG program. If you’ve been chasing lifetime elite status with SPG, but will miss the lifetime requirement by a single year, you could earn two years of status by achieving the respective legacy statuses of both Marriott and SPG before the end of 2018.
1. Go to the Account Merging Tool
The first step of the process is deciding which online profile you want to keep. If you prefer to keep your Marriott login, access the tool via Marriott’s site; if you prefer to keep your SPG login, access via SPG’s site. (Note, although Marriott and SPG still have their own sites, they both share a Marriott.com URL) For this example, we’ve decided to keep our SPG profile.
If you’re still seeing a “Coming Soon” icon, rather than “Get Started,” try these tricks:
- Clear your cookies
- Open private/incognito mode
- Use a different browser
2. Sign in to the Account You Want to Keep
The rest of the process is very straightforward. You’ll essentially just be signing in to both of your accounts, confirming details and hitting a “confirm” button.
3. Sign in to Your Other Account
4. Confirm Details
Take note of your new credentials, as the one from the account being merged will no longer be active.
4. Click Confirm
5. Voilà, That’s It!
After you hit confirm, it’s time to say goodbye to your extra account. Since we decided to keep our SPG account for this example, we will no longer be able to sign in using the Marriott account attached to it.
Bottom Line
Unless you’re just shy of earning lifetime elite status under the old SPG program, there’s no reason not to combine your Marriott and SPG accounts. The process is very simple and the merger process is quick. Points, lifetime nights, elite status and upcoming reservations are instantly transferred. Suite night awards, free night certificates, past activity and mobile key and guest services transfer within 72 hours.
Featured photos by Shuttestock.com.
The Points Guy has comprehensive coverage of the new Marriott loyalty program — read all our stories at “The New Marriott.”
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.