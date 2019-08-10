This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Before embarking on a quest to accumulate points and miles, it’s important to have a sound understanding of how your credit score is calculated and mistakes you should be careful to avoid making. Your credit report follows you around for a long time, and you shouldn’t be opening credit cards lightly if you’re not able to handle them responsibly.
I’ve personally found that my financial literacy has risen with every credit card I open, as I’m even more attentive to paying my bills on time and monitoring my accounts for fraud. However, it’s possible that before you found the world of points and miles you made some mistakes and missed payments, carried a balance, or even had to declare bankruptcy. Today, we’re going to take a look at how a bankruptcy affects your credit score and what you can do about it.
The contents of this post are not meant to represent legal or financial advice, and you should consult with a lawyer and/or financial professional before making decisions regarding a bankruptcy filing.
Understanding Personal Bankruptcy
There are two types of bankruptcies an individual can enter into — Chapter 7 or Chapter 13. Chapter 7 is the more traditional of the two, in which all your nonexempt property is liquidated and used to pay off your creditors, and you are forever discharged from repaying any remaining dischargeable debt. If you have a high enough income to pay back a certain amount of your debt, you can file for Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection to restructure your debt payments and possibly reduce your debt load as well.
Whether you file under Chapter 7 or Chapter 13, you can expect the bankruptcy to stay on your credit report for seven to 10 years and to bring your score down sharply. However, Credit Karma says that a completed Chapter 13 bankruptcy could be viewed more favorably in the future, as it indicates that you repaid more of your debt.
How Does Bankruptcy Affect Your Credit Score?
Of course the question people are most curious about is how big of a hit their credit score will take if they file for bankruptcy. There’s no one-size-fits-all answer here. The exact score change will depend on a number of personal factors, including the amount of debt discharged during your bankruptcy proceedings and the ratio of positive and negative accounts on your report. However, you can expect to see anywhere from a 130-200 point drop in your credit score, according to FICO.
If you file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, the public record will stay on your credit report for a full 10 years. However, the following items will fall off your report after seven years:
- Trade lines that state “account included in bankruptcy”
- Third-party collection debts, judgments and tax liens discharged through bankruptcy
- Chapter 13 public record items
Many people think that bankruptcy means their financial life is over, and while it should only be considered as a last-ditch resort, the impact is limited to 10 years. If you make responsible financial decisions while you work to recover, you’ll emerge a decade later with a clean slate.
It’s also important to note that the impact of the bankruptcy on your credit score will fade over time. You’ll feel the worst hit up front, but like new credit inquiries (which stay on your report for a full two years), the effect on your score diminishes as they get closer to falling off.
Another common misconception about personal bankruptcies is that it’s impossible to get a credit card or loan after going through one. Before applying for new credit products you should examine the factors that led you to bankruptcy in the first place and make sure you’re not setting yourself up for failure again, but there are avenues to get credit even with a lower score. You could apply for a secured card, where you put down a cash deposit upfront equal to your credit limit.
Bottom Line
Bankruptcy is the symptom, not the cause, of financial distress. It offers a path for people with mounting financial problems to start over and have a second chance. There’s no sugar coating the fact that it will cause your credit report to plummet, but your credit score is a moving target. It updates every month to reflect your most current financial situation, and even if you end up declaring bankruptcy, know that it too will eventually fade from your credit report.
