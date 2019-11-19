Holiday gift guide: 7 top products for solo women travelers
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
There’s something empowering and liberating about solo travel. We can’t recommend it highly enough. It’s one of those “once you go, you know” things. As for what to get the solo female traveler in your life for the holidays? Well, you’ve come to the right place. We researched some of the best and most highly rated products in every corner of the internet and tested them. All you need to do is press “confirm.”
CALPAK Ambeur carry-on suitcase
No, you’re not imagining it. Everyone in the airport has this bag — for a good reason. It’s stylish and sleek, yet functional and practical. It has a TSA-approved lock and the case expands depending on how much you pack inside. In addition to rose gold, it comes in black and white, all with a glossy finish. In short: She’ll love it. Buy: ShopBop, $165
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask
This mask is another Instagram favorite, so of course we wanted to test it to see if it lives up to the hype. The verdict? It does. I personally used it the day after I got home from 12 hours of flying and my skin instantly felt refreshed and rejuvenated. It’s very moisturizing, so it would also work during flights as well. I also liked how you didn’t have to wash it off after, eliminating another trip to the lavatory on your flight. Buy: Amazon, $37 (as of 11/6/2019 9:30am EST — Details)
Allbirds Women’s Wool Runners
I was skeptical about these — could they really be that much more comfortable than half the items in my closet? In fact, they could. Ask anyone who knows me and they’ll tell you I live for comfortable clothes and shoes, and from the minute I put these on, I had happy feet. I felt like I was walking on a cloud. They come in four “natural” colors, including black and white, as well as a ton of limited-edition ones. Travelers want to look cute and be comfortable at the same time, and Allbirds do the trick. Buy: Allbirds, $95
Scentered aromatherapy balm stick
We’ve heard through the grapevine that these do wonders for your jet lag, so they piqued our interest. They’re a little on the pricey side, yes, but can you really put a price on a good night’s sleep? Buy: Amazon, $25 (as of 11/6/2019 9:30am EST — Details)
Slip pure silk sleep mask
Sleep masks are a dime a dozen, but what about ones that actually…well…work? Slip’s mask is luxurious and comfortable, not to mention that it gets the job done. It comes in a handful of colors, including pink, black and marble. It’s sure to make long-haul flights a dream, no matter where you’re sitting on the plane. Buy: Bloomingdale’s, $50
Dagne Dover Dakota backpack
She’s going to freak out over this. We promise. The backpack is trendy and comfortable, and holds all of your essentials. My favorite thing, though, is that there’s a slip in the back that you can slide over your carry-on handlebars. They really thought of everything here. Buy: Dagne Dover, $135
RAVPOWER portable charger
It’s an “Amazon Choice” for a reason. It charges your devices extremely quickly and fits perfectly in a bag or purse. Although it’s a little bit more expensive than more generic ones you’ll find, this is one of those products where you’ll really get your money’s worth. It’s so important to have fully charged devices while traveling — especially for solo female travelers. We know it will make her day to receive this for the holidays. Buy: Amazon, $50 (as of 11/6/2019 9:30am EST — Details)
Prices accurate as of publication date. Check out more TPG gift guides here and the TPG guide on the best cards to use for holiday shopping.
This card from Bank of America gets really interesting if you have a BofA checking, savings or investment account. Depending on the value of your combined accounts you can potentially get as much as 3.5x points on travel/dining and 2.625x points on other purchases making it the richest consumer banking bonus out there.
- Receive 50,000 bonus points – a $500 value – after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases
- If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase
- No limit to the points you can earn and your points don't expire
- Redeem for cash back as a statement credit, deposit into eligible Bank of America® accounts, credit to eligible Merrill accounts, or gift cards or purchases at the Bank of America Travel Center
- Get up to $200 in combined airline incidental and airport expedited screening statement credits + valuable travel insurance protections
- No Foreign Transaction Fees
- Low $95 annual fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.