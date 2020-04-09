What credit scores do you need for Amex credit cards?
American Express has long had a reputation for being “exclusive,” but Amex credit cards are more accessible than you might think. Sure, it offers luxury cards like The Platinum Card® from American Express, but in its extensive lineup you’ll also find beginner-friendly offerings like the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express.
Today we’ll walk through the credit score you will probably need when applying for an Amex credit card. The issuer does offer business credit cards and cobranded hotel and airline credit cards, but for the purposes of this guide, I’m going to focus on Amex’s branded, consumer credit cards. Let’s dig in.
What score do you need for Amex cards?
American Express has a varied lineup of credit cards, offering everything from entry-level cash back to luxury travel. Therefore, there isn’t a single credit score needed for every Amex credit card. Generally speaking, you’ll want to have some level of credit established before applying for any of the top Amex credit cards, but that doesn’t mean you need to have a 800+ score in order to be approved.
Of course, the more premium the card, the higher the score you’ll generally need to have. For cards like The Platinum Card® from American Express and American Express® Gold Card, for example, you’ll need to have good to excellent credit—usually 680 at a minimum. There is anecdotal evidence of applicants with scores as low as the mid-600s being approved, but that’s rare. Even for the American Express® Green Card, a more beginner-focused travel credit card, a score of 670 or higher is probably necessary.
For American Express entry-level and cash-back cards, you can sometimes get away with a shorter credit history and lower score, though you’ll still want to have a decent credit score. Cards like the Amex EveryDay® Preferred and Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express usually require a good score, but there is anecdotal evidence of scores in the lower 600s being approved. If you are a beginner with little to no credit, you will be most likely to win approval for one of American Express’s no-annual-fee credit cards, such as the Amex EveryDay® Credit Card or Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express (see rates and fees).
How to improve your credit score?
The five main factors in calculating your credit score are payment history, credit-to-debt ratio, length of credit history, new accounts and account mix. The biggest of these is payment history, which can take time to build up as a beginner. If your current score is less-than-stellar, here are steps you can take to improve it:
- Check your credit report — Sometimes your credit report has inaccuracies that negatively affect your score. By regularly monitoring your credit report, you can ensure that you take care of any mistakes. That alone can improve your score relatively quickly. You can check your report for free once a year through each of the major bureaus.
- Pay your bill on time and in full every month — Whenever possible, it’s important to only spend what you can confidently pay off at the end of every month. Building a reputation with issuers that you are a trustworthy borrower is the best way to ensure a healthy credit score in the long term. Plus, paying off your balance in full means no interest charges and a low debt-to-credit ratio.
- Paying down debt — If you currently have credit card debt, knocking that down can play a big role in increasing your score. There are many different strategies for how to pay down debt. Choose the one that works best for you and make it a priority. Once your debt-to-credit ratio decreases, your score should improve.
Building excellent credit takes time and patience. It’s a marathon, not a sprint, and even if you follow all of these tips, it could still take time for your score to reflect the work you’re putting in. Just keep practicing good credit habits, and you will see it pay off eventually.
What factors go into a credit card approval?
Contrary to popular belief, your credit score isn’t the only factor issuers look at when deciding whether to approve you for a new credit card. It’s a large factor, but a bank will also look at your credit history, the number of accounts open, the status of those accounts and more.
And just because you were approved for a card five years ago with a certain score doesn’t automatically mean that you will be approved again with the same score. Issuers constantly update the factors they use for credit card approvals.
At the same time, don’t be discouraged from applying. If there’s a card that you have your eye on, but your score is in the mid-600s, you could potentially be approved. And if you are denied, the long-term effects on your credit score aren’t dire — in fact, many TPGers have been denied for at least one credit card over the years. But it does mean that you can’t bank on a certain credit score guaranteeing you approval. Cardholders with excellent credit scores of 780+ are much more likely to be approved for a credit card, but there’s never a 100% guarantee until you get a decision from the issuer.
Bottom line
There is no cut-and-dried answer to the question of what credit score you need when applying for an American Express card, but hopefully this gives you some clarity on what you probably should have when you apply. Remember, Amex doesn’t publish specific score requirements, so having a particular score won’t guarantee you approval or preclude you from getting the card you want.
If you are a beginner but have your eye on a more premium card like the Amex Platinum, you can try applying for a beginner credit card first, or become an authorized user on a family member’s account. Once you’ve shown issuers that you are a responsible credit card user, it will be easier win approval for future credit cards.
